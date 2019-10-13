Arjan Bhullar defeats Mauro Cerilli in ONE debut

One of the many highlights of Sunday’s ONE: Century double-header was a heavyweight showdown between former UFC talent Arjan Bhullar and former Cage Warriors heavyweight champion Mauro Cerilli.

It was a razor close fight that unfurled almost exclusively on the feet, despite Bhullar’s Olympic-level wrestling accolades. And in the end, it was the Indian-Canadian that won the fight, capturing a hard-fought unanimous decision win for a successful ONE debut.

In victory, Bhullar moves onto a three-fight streak. His next most recent victories occurred in the UFC’s Octagon, where he defeated Juan Adams and Marcelo Golm. He’s now 10-1 overall. Given his current streak, Bhullar could well be the next man in line for a crack at reigning ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

In defeat, Cerilli falls to 1-2 in ONE Championship. He’s sandwiched a knockout win over Alain Ngalani between setbacks opposite Vera, and now, Bhullar. That said, he is probably still just a win or two away from a shot at heavyweight gold.

What did you think of the ONE: Century fight between Arjan Bhullar and Mauro Cerilli?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/13/2019.