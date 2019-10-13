ONE: Century – Part 2 live results and highlights

By
Tom Taylor
-
ONE Century Part 2

After an action-packed morning of fights, ONE: Century continued on Sunday evening in Tokyo.

The second portion of the card was topped by a light heavyweight title fight between divisional kingpin Aung La N Sang, who also owns the middleweight belt, and slimmed down heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

This stacked ONE: Century – Part 2 card also featured a bantamweight title rematch between storied rivals Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon, and a flyweight Muay Thai title fight between champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and challenger Walter Goncalves.

Keep scrolling for the full results and highlights of this stacked card.

ONE: Century – Part 2 live results and highlights

Light Heavyweight World Championship
Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera

Lightweight
Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario

Bantamweight World Championship
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana

Heavyweight
Arjan Bhullar defeats Mauro Cerilli by decision. 

Atomweight
Mei Yamaguchi defeats Jenny Huang by decision.

Strawweight
Yosuke Saruta defeats Daichi Kitakata via knockout at 0:59 of round two

Bantamweight
Shoko Sato defeats Rafael Silva via TKO at 4:30 of round two

Welterweight
Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeats Hernani Perpetuo via unanimous decision

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1183319698017882112

Lightweight
Takasuke Kume defeats Koshi Matsumoto via unanimous decision

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/13/2019. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR