After an action-packed morning of fights, ONE: Century continued on Sunday evening in Tokyo.

The second portion of the card was topped by a light heavyweight title fight between divisional kingpin Aung La N Sang, who also owns the middleweight belt, and slimmed down heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

This stacked ONE: Century – Part 2 card also featured a bantamweight title rematch between storied rivals Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon, and a flyweight Muay Thai title fight between champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and challenger Walter Goncalves.

ONE: Century – Part 2 live results and highlights

Light Heavyweight World Championship

Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera

Lightweight

Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario

Bantamweight World Championship

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana

Heavyweight

Arjan Bhullar defeats Mauro Cerilli by decision.

Atomweight

Mei Yamaguchi defeats Jenny Huang by decision.

Strawweight

Yosuke Saruta defeats Daichi Kitakata via knockout at 0:59 of round two

🇯🇵 SHOOTO: 2 – PANCRASE: 2 🇯🇵

Bantamweight

Shoko Sato defeats Rafael Silva via TKO at 4:30 of round two

🇯🇵 PANCRASE: 2 – SHOOTO: 1 🇯🇵

Welterweight

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeats Hernani Perpetuo via unanimous decision

Lightweight

Takasuke Kume defeats Koshi Matsumoto via unanimous decision

🇯🇵 PANCRASE: 1 – SHOOTO: 0 🇯🇵

