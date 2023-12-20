Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

For Joseph Lasiri, confidence is not in short supply ahead of his World Championship rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Joseph Lasiri Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Both men will run it back in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 46, which broadcasts live on pay-per-view from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Lasiri firmly believes that if he managed to defeat Prajanchai once before, then he can do it again.

“I want to show the people that the win wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my World Title against a big name,” he said.

The rivalry began in May 2022 when Lasiri and Prajanchai faced each other in a battle that would ultimately define the former’s career.

After enduring three intense rounds of punishment, the Thai veteran threw in the towel, conceding defeat and solidifying Lasiri’s place among Muay Thai’s elite as a ONE World Champion.

As the rematch looms, the Italian-Moroccan striker is determined to silence any doubters who may question the legitimacy of his first victory.

“Everyone knows Prajanchai. When he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again,” Lasiri said.

Joseph Lasiri doesn’t mind being the underdog again

Despite his emphatic victory in their first meeting, Joseph Lasiri enters the rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai as the underdog once again.

This label, however, doesn’t faze him in the slightest. “The Hurricane” understands the nature of the sport, where odds and expectations can shift like the wind.

“I will come there as the champion because I won the belt, and I deserve that. But like last year, I will be the underdog, just waiting for the time to do my job,” he offered.

The lineal ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion approaches the matchup against the interim titleholder with the unwavering belief that lighting can strike twice.

“For me, the prediction is I will beat Prajanchai in round four by KO. I will do it with pressure,” Lasiri said.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison predicts Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai II at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai seeks to get payback on Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023

Emotions are running high as Prajanchai PK Saenchai prepares to share the same stage with Joseph Lasiri once again.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja embraces underdog role against Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2023

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is gearing up for an epic showdown against Anissa Meksen for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai promises fireworks against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2023

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the blockbuster clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition Season 2
Mikey Musumeci

'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in Asia on December 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2023

Excitement is building, as the second season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” is set to premiere on Netflix across Asia this December 28.

Garry Tonon Martin Nguyen

Martin Nguyen to square off against Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in Japan

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023
Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith looks forward to celebrating Christmas after ONE Fight Night 17 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023

In a twist of fate that can only be described as a Christmas miracle, Jacob Smith found himself on the receiving end of an early holiday gift.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

ONE Championship lands massive broadcast deal with Sky Sports

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023

In a groundbreaking move, ONE Championship has officially joined forces with Sky Sports.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Despite historic win at ONE Fight Night 17, Roman Kryklia still sees room to grow

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Roman Kryklia recently added another feather to his cap by claiming the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Johan Ghazali
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Johan Ghazali dismisses Rodtang parallels after ONE Fight Night 17 win: 'I want to be my own person'

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Johan Ghazali is daring to dream big.