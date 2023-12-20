Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46
For Joseph Lasiri, confidence is not in short supply ahead of his World Championship rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.
Both men will run it back in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 46, which broadcasts live on pay-per-view from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.
Lasiri firmly believes that if he managed to defeat Prajanchai once before, then he can do it again.
“I want to show the people that the win wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my World Title against a big name,” he said.
The rivalry began in May 2022 when Lasiri and Prajanchai faced each other in a battle that would ultimately define the former’s career.
After enduring three intense rounds of punishment, the Thai veteran threw in the towel, conceding defeat and solidifying Lasiri’s place among Muay Thai’s elite as a ONE World Champion.
As the rematch looms, the Italian-Moroccan striker is determined to silence any doubters who may question the legitimacy of his first victory.
“Everyone knows Prajanchai. When he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again,” Lasiri said.
Joseph Lasiri doesn’t mind being the underdog again
Despite his emphatic victory in their first meeting, Joseph Lasiri enters the rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai as the underdog once again.
This label, however, doesn’t faze him in the slightest. “The Hurricane” understands the nature of the sport, where odds and expectations can shift like the wind.
“I will come there as the champion because I won the belt, and I deserve that. But like last year, I will be the underdog, just waiting for the time to do my job,” he offered.
The lineal ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion approaches the matchup against the interim titleholder with the unwavering belief that lighting can strike twice.
“For me, the prediction is I will beat Prajanchai in round four by KO. I will do it with pressure,” Lasiri said.
