Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46

For Joseph Lasiri, confidence is not in short supply ahead of his World Championship rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Both men will run it back in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 46, which broadcasts live on pay-per-view from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Lasiri firmly believes that if he managed to defeat Prajanchai once before, then he can do it again.

“I want to show the people that the win wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my World Title against a big name,” he said.

The rivalry began in May 2022 when Lasiri and Prajanchai faced each other in a battle that would ultimately define the former’s career.

After enduring three intense rounds of punishment, the Thai veteran threw in the towel, conceding defeat and solidifying Lasiri’s place among Muay Thai’s elite as a ONE World Champion.

As the rematch looms, the Italian-Moroccan striker is determined to silence any doubters who may question the legitimacy of his first victory.

“Everyone knows Prajanchai. When he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again,” Lasiri said.