Angela Lee avenges loss to Xiong Jing Nan in instant classic

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan put on one hell of a show in the main event of ONE Championship’s debut on TNT. Given the thrilling nature of their first fight, which Xiong won by TKO, that should come as no surprise.

After four razor close rounds that saw Lee control the action on the mat, and Xiong pummel the atomweight champion on the feet, Lee put a decisive end to the contest late in the fifth round.

With mere seconds left on the clock, she locked up a rear-naked choke and coaxed out the tap.

And STILL the champion 👑 pic.twitter.com/JXR6cTRq5g — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 13, 2019

With this huge victory, Angela Lee successfully defend the ONE atomweight title, and corrects a two-fight losing-streak. She’s now 10-2 overall.

At this point, a trilogy fight with Xiong seems almost certain.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/13/2019.