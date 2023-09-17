Former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos feels rejuvenated following recent win over Fabricio Werdum: “I want to keep going”

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos certainly isn’t thinking about retirement right now. Dos Santos recently shared the cage with an old foe under bare knuckle MMA rules. “Cigano” went one-on-one with fellow legend Fabricio Werdum earlier this month. It was Werdum’s chance to avenge his now-famous 2008 loss to Dos Santos, which was held under the UFC banner.

Junior dos Santos ahead of his Gamebred FC fight

Ultimately, “Vai Cavalo” once again fell short against Dos Santos, this time via split decision. After the fight, Dos Santos appeared to be quite happy with his handiwork. He didn’t look like someone on the verge of retirement, and he has confirmed plans to continue fighting.

Junior Dos Santos Sticking Around Fight Game

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Junior Dos Santos made it clear that he wants to keep throwing punches and kicks until he feels he isn’t viable inside the cage anymore.

“Right now I go to the gym and I see my performance, I see the love, everything is there. I want to keep going. As soon as I go to the gym or I’m fighting or something like that and I’m not delivering anymore, I’ll tell myself, I’ll see that, I cannot do this anymore. This is kind of dangerous for me … but right now I feel great!”

With the victory over Werdum, Dos Santos snapped a five-fight losing streak. He hadn’t won a pro MMA bout since March 2019. Now that he’s back in the win column, the Brazilian bruiser is looking forward to what’s next at this stage of his career.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dos Santos will keep competing under bare knuckle rules, or if he’ll put the gloves back on moving forward. In the end, it may simply come down to which promotion is willing to pay the most, regardless of the ruleset. Time will tell what “Cigano” does next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Junior dos Santos

Related

Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Bareknuckle, UFC

MMA Twitter reacts after Junior dos Santos defeats Fabricio Werdum in Jacksonville

Chris Taylor - September 8, 2023
Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, Bareknuckle, Gamebred, UFC
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos defeats Fabricio Werdum (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 8, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA results, including the heavyweight rematch between Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, UFC
Fabricio Werdum

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: 'Dos Santos vs. Werdum 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 8, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will rematch in tonight’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA headliner.

Junior dos Santos ahead of his Gamebred FC fight
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos happy with physique ahead of Gamebred FC debut: "We're not going through USADA"

Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is happy in Gamebred FC.

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight again.

Junior dos Santos Ciryl Gane

Junior dos Santos slams "dirty fighter" Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris fight against Tai Tuivasa

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2022
Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor, UFC
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos accuses Conor McGregor of "ducking" Charles Oliveira: "It's a bad fight for him"

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2022

Junior dos Santos believes Conor McGregor ducked Charles Oliveira.

Fedor Emelianenko
Junior dos Santos

Fedor Emelianenko explains why he's "not interested" in potential fight with Junior dos Santos

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2022

Fedor Emelianenko isn’t interested in facing Junior dos Santos.

Junior dos Santos, Yorgan de Castro, Eagle FC 47
UFC

Junior dos Santos provides health update after suffering shoulder injury at Eagle FC 47

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2022

Junior dos Santos has provided fans with an update following the shoulder injury he picked up at Eagle FC 47.

Junior dos Santos, Yorgan de Castro, Eagle FC 47
Junior dos Santos

Eagle FC 47 Results: Yorgan de Castro defeats Junior dos Santos via injury TKO (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2022

Tonight’s Eagle FC 47 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Junior dos Santos taking on Yorgan de Castro.