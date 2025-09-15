Nate Diaz calls for massive crossover fight against boxing star Terence Crawford

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025
Nate Diaz, Roadhouse, Conor McGregor

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has called for a huge showdown against Terence Crawford at some point in the future.

One thing that’s become pretty common is Nate Diaz calling for challenges that, on the face of it, seem pretty outrageous. There’s no denying that he’s one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, even if he’s not part of the UFC roster anymore. He’s proven he can make interesting fights happen even outside the UFC, but sometimes, even the most positive-thinking Nate fan will raise an eyebrow.

RELATED: Terence Crawford dismisses comparisons to Floyd Mayweather after historic win over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford, as we know, is coming off the back of a blockbuster win over Canelo Alvarez at the weekend. It was the kind of victory that cemented his position as not only one of the best fighters of his generation, but perhaps one of the greatest of all time. Plenty of fighters would’ve been licking their lips at the idea of battling him after such a performance, and as it turns out, that includes Diaz.

In a short and sweet tweet sent out to his many followers, Diaz called for a collision with Crawford.

 

Diaz wants Crawford

“Crawford next [target emoji]”

There are plenty of interesting fights out there for Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, there’s not really a world in which this one seems feasible, even if plenty of folks would tune in just to see what on earth it would look like.

As for Crawford, there’s every chance he opts to ride off into the sunset after a truly magnificent career.

Is there any way on this planet you can see this fight happening? If it does, what would your official prediction be? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Nate Diaz Terence Crawford

