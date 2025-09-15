Aljamain Sterling challenges Diego Lopes to title eliminator after Noche UFC

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is interested in fighting Diego Lopes following the latter’s Noche UFC victory.

On Saturday night, Diego Lopes made a real statement by dusting off Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC. It was the kind of statement performance that made the masses sit up and take notice, and that includes Aljamain Sterling, who has floated the idea of taking on Lopes in the past.

Sterling, as we know, is a former world champion in the UFC at 135 pounds. In addition to that, he’s now a featherweight contender, and he clearly believes that he has what it takes to make a real run at the gold. Alas, given how stacked things are looking at the top of the division, it may come down to what value the UFC sees in Aljamain fighting for the strap.

In a recent series of posts on social media, Sterling made it known that he believes he should face Lopes in a title eliminator.

STERLING vs LOPES NEXT! pic.twitter.com/vdfWmNNdu5 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) September 14, 2025

Aljamain Sterling calls out Diego Lopes to a title eliminator fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/5wDkiDEmFr — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 14, 2025

Sterling wants Lopes fight

“My career speaks for itself. It’s been a long career but I’m not done yet.”

“Great performance by Lopes. But respectfully, I believe I’m the best and I’m willing to prove it. I’m a former champ and will be a champ again before I retire.”

“Winner gets the title shot. RUN IT!”

Get ready, folks, because things are really starting to get interesting at featherweight.

Who would you back to win this fight if it happens? Do you believe the winner would have done enough to earn a title opportunity? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!