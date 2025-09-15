Tatiana Suarez gives honest assessment of her Noche UFC victory

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025
Tatiana Suarez

UFC veteran Tatiana Suarez has reviewed her performance, and win, over Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC.

Last Saturday night, Tatiana Suarez went up against Amanda Lemos as she attempted to bounce back from her recent loss to Zhang Weili. While it may not have been the most electric performance of her career, she did manage to secure the win, getting herself back on track after what was a disappointing championship defeat.

Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if Suarez’s focus is on being more active than she’s ever been in the UFC. We all know that she had an extended period of time away from mixed martial arts due to health issues, but at the age of 34, there’s still time for her to capitalize on the immense potential that many believe she possesses.

In a post-fight interview with UFC.com, Suarez spoke candidly about her performance as well as what’s next.

 

Suarez reflects on Lemos win

“This was another 15 minutes in the cage that I’m able to learn from and grow some experience,” Suarez told UFC.com after the fight. “I don’t have that many fights. … I’m just glad to get some experience in a sport that I’m fairly, fairly green in. I’m gaining more experience every single time I step in there.”

“I look forward to another matchup,” Suarez said. “Whether that’s for the title or if I have to fight again, I don’t really mind. … I had such a long layoff in my prime and such a prime time of my career, and now I’m just trying to catch up on the experience part.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

