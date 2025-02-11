Dana White rips into Australian media following UFC 312

By Harry Kettle - February 11, 2025

UFC president Dana White has ripped into the Australian media following last weekend’s UFC 312 event in Sydney.

Dana White, UFC 303

We all know that Dana White likes to speak to his mind. In fact, he prides himself on free speech. The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a very loose stance when it comes to reprimanding fighters for what they say, which is why the likes of Sean Strickland are so open with their thoughts.

RELATED: UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

Recently, ahead of UFC 312, an Australian newspaper put out a piece criticizing Sean Strickland. In the headline, they made it clear that they wanted to see Sean get knocked out. It’s safe to say that Dana White saw that, and he wasn’t too pleased.

In the post-fight press conference, he had the following to say on the matter.

White lashes out at Australian media

“Listen: For a place that is so tough – everything on land and in the water can kill you – you have the biggest p*ssies I’ve ever seen in the media in my life,” White told reporters during Saturday’s UFC 312 post-event news conference. “I saw a story where a guy was like, ‘I saw Dana do a podcast with the premiere and it physically made me sick.’ Holy f*cking sh*t. You guys have to have the biggest p*ssies of all time in the media here, just for the record.”

“I’m a big believer in free speech,” White said. “It probably seems worse when you come here because your media are such weak human beings. I thought we had weak media (in the U.S.) You guys win hands down. We were actually laughing about it. We were reading the story in the back and cracking up at that guy. That guy’s got to be the biggest f*cking wimp on planet Earth. Even your people know that your media are f*cking weak. They even know. They know it. We know it. We all know it now. I didn’t know it. Now I know.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

