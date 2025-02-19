Caio Borralho calls for title eliminator against Nassourdine Imavov next: “Running to the title”

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho wants a fight with Nassourdine Imavov next.

‘The Natural’ is quickly rising up the UFC’s 185-pound rankings. Last August, the hard-hitting Brazilian received the biggest test of his career, in the form of a Fight Night main event against Jared Cannonier. There, Caio Borralho passed the test with flying colors, hurting ‘Killa Gorilla’ several times en route to a unanimous decision win.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the 32-year-old striker discussed what could be next. There, Caio Borralho showed interest in matchups with both Nassourdine Imavov and Robert Whittaker. ‘The Sniper’ is coming off a knockout win over Israel Adesanya earlier this month, while ‘The Reaper’ hasn’t been seen since his submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev last fall.

However, given Whittaker’s recent loss, the Brazilian would much rather face Nassourdine Imavov. While Caio Borralho believes a fight with the former champion might be more entertaining, he believes a bout with ‘The Sniper’ makes more sense. With both men on the rise at 185 pounds, the winner would likely receive a title shot next.

“I think there are only two options now left for me in the division. I think it’s the Robert Whittaker fight or Nassourdine Imavov fight. I would prefer [Imavov] if we’re talking about the belt and all that, but stylistically, I think me and Whittaker could do a way better… pic.twitter.com/dwFkYuVbQn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 19, 2025

Caio Borralho calls for UFC title eliminator matchup with Nassourdine Imavov

“Actually, I think there are only two options left for me in the division. I think it’s the Robert Whittaker fight or the Nassourdine Imavov fight. “Caio Borralho stated earlier today to Ariel Helwani. “I think, it’s just the two guys that I have now to face. Imavov is, I think has five or six straight victories. Whittaker is coming off the loss to Khamzat. I think the only two guys left to fight are these two.”

He continued, “I think Imavov is a better fight for me. You know, he’s the only guy who is with me running to the title, so I think it makes sense for both of us to face each other and see who’s the next one. Yeah, I would prefer Imavov if we’re talking about the belt and all that. But, stylistically, I think me and Whittaker could do a way better fight.”

For what it’s worth, Caio Borralho, nor Nassourdine Imavov will be fighting for a title soon anyway. As of now, Dricus du Plessis is expected to meet Khamzat Chimaev in his next title defense later this year, and there is no timetable for that bout.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight? Do you want to see Caio Borralho face Nassourdine Imavov or Robert Whittaker next?