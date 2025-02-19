Caio Borralho calls for title eliminator against Nassourdine Imavov next: “Running to the title”

By Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho wants a fight with Nassourdine Imavov next.

Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov

‘The Natural’ is quickly rising up the UFC’s 185-pound rankings. Last August, the hard-hitting Brazilian received the biggest test of his career, in the form of a Fight Night main event against Jared Cannonier. There, Caio Borralho passed the test with flying colors, hurting ‘Killa Gorilla’ several times en route to a unanimous decision win.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the 32-year-old striker discussed what could be next. There, Caio Borralho showed interest in matchups with both Nassourdine Imavov and Robert Whittaker. ‘The Sniper’ is coming off a knockout win over Israel Adesanya earlier this month, while ‘The Reaper’ hasn’t been seen since his submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev last fall.

However, given Whittaker’s recent loss, the Brazilian would much rather face Nassourdine Imavov. While Caio Borralho believes a fight with the former champion might be more entertaining, he believes a bout with ‘The Sniper’ makes more sense. With both men on the rise at 185 pounds, the winner would likely receive a title shot next.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

Caio Borralho calls for UFC title eliminator matchup with Nassourdine Imavov

“Actually, I think there are only two options left for me in the division. I think it’s the Robert Whittaker fight or the Nassourdine Imavov fight. “Caio Borralho stated earlier today to Ariel Helwani. “I think, it’s just the two guys that I have now to face. Imavov is, I think has five or six straight victories. Whittaker is coming off the loss to Khamzat. I think the only two guys left to fight are these two.”

He continued, “I think Imavov is a better fight for me. You know, he’s the only guy who is with me running to the title, so I think it makes sense for both of us to face each other and see who’s the next one. Yeah, I would prefer Imavov if we’re talking about the belt and all that. But, stylistically, I think me and Whittaker could do a way better fight.”

For what it’s worth, Caio Borralho, nor Nassourdine Imavov will be fighting for a title soon anyway. As of now, Dricus du Plessis is expected to meet Khamzat Chimaev in his next title defense later this year, and there is no timetable for that bout.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight? Do you want to see Caio Borralho face Nassourdine Imavov or Robert Whittaker next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Nassourdine Imavov UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith opens up on retirement fight against Zhang Mingyang: "I was very shocked with the matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025
Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: "They called me"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

Undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is still focused on a return to the UFC.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev fight cements his legacy even though he isn't a "boogeyman" anymore

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev is the boogeyman people think he is.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick
Eric Nicksick

Caio Borralho reacts to Sean Strickland being at odds with coach Eric Nicksick

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Caio Borralho has weighed in on the Sean Strickland situation with his coach Eric Nicksick.

UFC glove touch
Stephen Thompson

Popular UFC fighter says he will never compete in bare knuckle boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

When it comes to fighting under bare knuckle rules, you can count one UFC veteran out.

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg explains why he's so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.