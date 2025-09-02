Jon Jones breaks silence after misdemeanor charges dropped that ‘disrupted’ UFC retirement

Jon Jones issues fiery statement after charges dropped in hit-and-run case

In a recent statement posted to X, Jones reacted to the ruling.

“I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely,” Jones began.

“I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself. The simple fact is this: I was never there. I never even left my house that night, and all the evidence proved that.

“In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered. I understand that, in the court of public opinion, the allegations may have seemed believable, especially given my past mistakes. But by the time these claims were made public, I had just retired from competition. And that moment was stolen from me by someone who made false accusations to avoid a DWI and any real accountability,” Jones continued.

“I sincerely hope that this individual is held responsible by Albuquerque’s law enforcement. They not only disrupted my retirement but also made our police department appear negligent in the process. It is deeply troubling that, in today’s world, a single false accusation can take so much away from someone before any evidence is even considered.”

Jones opted to hang up his UFC gloves after a seven-month hiatus from competition. Negotiations for a fight between Jones and Tom Aspinall stalled this summer, despite Dana White’s repeated assurances.

Jones has since pivoted on his retirement and is targeting an Octagon return at The White House next summer.