MMA South Africa investigating disturbing referee stoppage from EFC 88

A referee is being investigated after a disturbing video involving a rear-naked choke submission went viral this past weekend.

Two flyweights went to battle at EFC 88 which turned into a near scary scene. As it seemed Julio Plaatijies had choked out his opponent, Teboho Ntene, the referee let the fight go on for an insanely long time.

It was announced that the MMA SA (South Africa) would indeed be reviewing the footage closely from EFC 88, focusing in on the referee. The following was put out in a statement by MMA SA:

“The Various angle footage has been requested from EFC this morning by the Pro Regulatory Commission of the Federation because as with all fights that have an apparent contentious stoppage, both the fighters safety and the development of officials is of paramount importance in the sport of MMA.”

It seemed as though Ntene was long unconscious before the referee even checked his arm, never-mind not stopping the fight immediately once noticing the limp reaction. This happens in the sport of MMA, and we are often overly critical at times of referees, but this is one that must be checked out. It is apparent that fighter safety was compromised during the contest.