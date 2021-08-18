Sara McMann forced out of UFC Vegas 35 due to injury

Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann has been forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 35 due to injury

McMann took to social media to announce that she would not be fighting at UFC Vegas 35. McMann described that she is forced out to due injury and would not be able to compete against opponent Ketlen Viera.

Sara McMann described the injury as “a re-injury” via social media but did not further specify the injury. It is unknown if Viera will remain on the UFC Vegas 35 card.

“The worst part is I was so healthy and having a really great camp I know I’ll keep the gains I’ve made but I was really hoping to get the reward for all of the work I’ve put in the last few months.” She wrote on instagram.

The August 28th bout is off, McMann is hopeful the UFC will rebook the fight in the near future. McMann, a former title challenger, is coming off a submission loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 257 in January. McMann is currently on a 1-3 run, which includes a loss to her former UFC Vegas 35 opponent, Viera.