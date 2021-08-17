Francis Ngannou says Ciryl Gane “knows what is coming” after becoming interim heavyweight champ

Francis Ngannou says Ciryl Gane knows what’s in store when they fight.

At UFC 265, Gane TKO’d Derrick Lewis to become the interim heavyweight champion. However, many criticized that the fight was for the interim strap when Ngannou had just won the belt back in March. Yet, he says none of that matters as everyone knows he is the real king.

“I’m the king, it doesn’t matter whatever is out there, I’m the king,” Ngannou said in his reaction video to UFC 265 on his YouTube channel. “I’m the UFC heavyweight champion, the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. The real belt is at home. Not the one that they bought at Walmart or whatever. The real one is at home.”

Before the fight started, Ngannou said he thought Gane would win by decision as that is the way he fights. However, that wasn’t the case, but Ngannou still didn’t have much to say about his performance.

Instead, Ngannou says Gane knows what happened when they trained and he knows what is coming.

“Well, he is a contender. I don’t have no response for him. I’m the champ, so I’m here to fight the contenders. It’s gonna be a fun fight though, it’s gonna be a fun fight. I know that game, you know. I know that game,” Ngannou said. “We both know each other, regardless (of) the clips of the video that they’re trying to put out there, keeping the real one, but they know. When you know, you know. I’m sure he’s really happy and he deserves the moment. But, he knows what is coming after him. Yeah, he knows for sure.”

When Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight is uncertain. Gane told BJPENN.com he wants it at the end of this year or early next and hopes it will happen in Paris.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s reaction to Ciryl Gane’s win at UFC 265?