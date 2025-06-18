Miranda Maverick confirms surgery is booked after UFC Atlanta loss
UFC star Miranda Maverick has confirmed that she has surgery booked following her defeat to Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta.
Last weekend in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta, Miranda Maverick failed in her attempt to defeat Rose Namajunas. Instead, she was beaten via decision, although she did come close to securing a submission victory at one point in the fight. Still, the result is what matters, as does the fact that Miranda actually sustained a nasty injury during the bout.
RELATED: UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick (Highlights)
We all know that Maverick is as tough as they come and she’s certainly going to do everything in her power to bounce back from this. Unfortunately, it’s not quite clear how long it’ll take for her to do so.
In a recent social media post, Maverick opened up when discussing the path ahead and the road to recovery.
GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME.
As my dad said right after the fight, God didn’t change the direction of people in the Bible by laying out rose petals for them to follow, it was usually done uncomfortably. This is uncomfortable and feels upsetting but I have faith in His plan 🙏🏼♥️… pic.twitter.com/dkGZ1EQLWs
— Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) June 18, 2025
Maverick provides surgery update
“GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME. As my dad said right after the fight, God didn’t change the direction of people in the Bible by laying out rose petals for them to follow, it was usually done uncomfortably. This is uncomfortable and feels upsetting but I have faith in His plan.
“Surgery is next Wednesday. Torn ACL confirmed. I’ll be back but changed some directions in life and taking this time to put family first. I’ll be back. Keep an eye out on my socials as I will be selling some fight stuff and have discounts for my merch website in the next few days.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Miranda Maverick UFC