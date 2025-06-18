Robert Whittaker’s next UFC fight is official and it might surprise you

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker has his next fight booked, and it isn’t what fans were expecting.

While rising contenders such as Caio Borralho had been pounding the table to fight “The Reaper,” Whittaker made it clear publicly that he preferred to fight Sean Strickland since their paths have never crossed inside the Octagon. Neither Borralho nor Strickland will be facing Whittaker next.

Instead, a former two-division champion for an international promotion will be going one-on-one with the Auckland native this summer.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REVEALS NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT COULD BE HIS LAST: “I’M GOING TO DECIDE AFTER THIS NEXT FIGHT”