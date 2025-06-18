Robert Whittaker’s next UFC fight is official and it might surprise you

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker has his next fight booked, and it isn’t what fans were expecting.

Robert Whittaker

While rising contenders such as Caio Borralho had been pounding the table to fight “The Reaper,” Whittaker made it clear publicly that he preferred to fight Sean Strickland since their paths have never crossed inside the Octagon. Neither Borralho nor Strickland will be facing Whittaker next.

Instead, a former two-division champion for an international promotion will be going one-on-one with the Auckland native this summer.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REVEALS NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT COULD BE HIS LAST: “I’M GOING TO DECIDE AFTER THIS NEXT FIGHT”

Robert Whittaker Meets Reinier de Ridder

A slew of bouts for the UFC Abu Dhabi card, which is scheduled for July 26, were announced on Wednesday. At the top of the card list is Robert Whittaker colliding with Reinier de Ridder. It’s a big spot for de Ridder, who recently scored a highlight reel finish over the previously unbeaten Bo Nickal. Many hardcore fans have lauded de Ridder since his time under the ONE Championship banner.

While it’s a big step up for de Ridder, those who have been following “The Dutch Knight” believe he has earned a fight of this magnitude. This September, de Ridder turns 35. If he can score a huge win over Whittaker, he’d find himself in the UFC middleweight title picture immediately.

Whittaker is hoping to rebound after suffering a quick submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev. The former UFC titleholder said a longtime dental issue was exacerbated when Chimaev locked in a face crank.

Another big fight announced for UFC Abu Dhabi is a pivotal featherweight clash between Movsar Evloev and Aaron Pico. The UFC also made four more fights for the card official.

UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Additions

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aaron Pico
  • Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov

Reinier de Ridder Robert Whittaker UFC

