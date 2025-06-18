Tom Aspinall’s training partner and MMA champion doesn’t think Jon Jones fight will happen

By Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries isn’t convinced that the proposed Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones fight will happen.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion – and Tom Aspinall is the interim champion. It makes sense, then, that fans and media members alike want to see the two square off, unifying the championship in the first place. Alas, for whatever reason, Jones doesn’t appear to be too interested in making it happen.

RELATED: UFC boss Dana White promises Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall answers ‘in the next couple weeks’

Aspinall is still training and attempting to stay ready for whatever may come his way, but there’s been no official announcement from the UFC as of yet. Dana White seems to be losing a bit of confidence in getting it over the finish line, which is concerning to say the least.

In a recent interview, Phil De Fries – who trains with Tom Aspinall – admitted that he doesn’t think the fight will get booked.

De Fries’ view on Aspinall vs Jones

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” De Fries said during an exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow.

“I don’t think Jon wants anything to do with it. I think Jon gets a lot of money being the champion. I think the sponsors are paying him a fortune, and I think he’s dragging it along and keeping the belt as long as possible because it’s worth that much money to him.

“But I don’t think he’s got any intention of doing the fight at all. I think he’s just gonna drag it on for as long as he can, until he gets stripped.

“You never know, he might come back. If Tom did get beat, he would jump for joy and he would fight the guy who beat him, but Tom is not gonna get beat.

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen. It’s not happening at all. You never know, but I think if it was gonna happen, Jon would’ve said yes by now.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

