Tom Aspinall’s training partner and MMA champion doesn’t think Jon Jones fight will happen

KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries isn’t convinced that the proposed Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones fight will happen.

As we know, Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion – and Tom Aspinall is the interim champion. It makes sense, then, that fans and media members alike want to see the two square off, unifying the championship in the first place. Alas, for whatever reason, Jones doesn’t appear to be too interested in making it happen.

RELATED: UFC boss Dana White promises Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall answers ‘in the next couple weeks’

Aspinall is still training and attempting to stay ready for whatever may come his way, but there’s been no official announcement from the UFC as of yet. Dana White seems to be losing a bit of confidence in getting it over the finish line, which is concerning to say the least.

In a recent interview, Phil De Fries – who trains with Tom Aspinall – admitted that he doesn’t think the fight will get booked.