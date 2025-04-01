What’s next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Moreno was coming off a decision win over Amir Albazi. Erceg, meanwhile, lost back-to-back fights after being knocked out by Kai Kara-France and losing a decision to Alexandre Pantoja for the belt.

Ultimately, it was Moreno who won a clear-cut decision to extend his win streak to two. Following UFC Mexico City, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.