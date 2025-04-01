What’s next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?
The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.
Moreno was coming off a decision win over Amir Albazi. Erceg, meanwhile, lost back-to-back fights after being knocked out by Kai Kara-France and losing a decision to Alexandre Pantoja for the belt.
Ultimately, it was Moreno who won a clear-cut decision to extend his win streak to two. Following UFC Mexico City, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.
Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno remained a title contender with his decision win over Steve Erceg on Saturday. Moreno was able to land the better shots and also got a takedown to help secure a round.
Following the win over Erceg at UFC Mexico City, Moreno will likely need another win to get a title shot. Kara-France deserves the next title shot, and then Brandon Royval should get the winner. With that, Moreno should face Manel Kape in a No. 1 contender bout later this year. It can be a Fight Night main event or be on a pay-per-view main card in a pivotal fight at flyweight.
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg is now on a three-fight losing streak after dropping a decision to Brandon Moreno. Erceg began his UFC career 3-0 and had a close fight against Pantoja for the belt. But, despite outstriking Moreno, the Mexican was able to land the better and more damaging shots.
Despite losing three fights in a row, Erceg is still a top flyweight contender. However, he needs a step-down in competition to try and get back into the win column and rebuild his stock. A logical next fight is to face Tim Elliott, who is looking to return after not fighting since December of 2023. It’s still a tough fight, but a winnable bout for Erceg.
