search
Ben Rothwell BKFC Josh Watson

BKFC 41 Results: Ben Rothwell stops Josh Copeland (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Ben Rothwell, BKFC 41

Tonight’s BKFC 41 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Ben Rothwell and Josh Watson.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) made his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in October of 2022, where he scored a first-round KO victory over Bobo O’Bannon (see that here). ‘Big Ben’ has gone 3-2 over his past five combat sports appearances.

Meanwhile, Josh Copeland (18-7-1 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) is coming off a win over Levi da Costa in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Round one begins and Copeland connects with some good early punches. Ben Rothwell is busted up early here. He comes back strong to end the opening round.

Round two and ‘Big Ben’ scores a controversial knockdown. Copeland is back up but really appears to be slowing down now. Rothwell unloads some good shots before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three and Ben Rothwell is back to unloading big shots. Josh Copeland is somehow staying up on his feet. Uppercuts from the former UFC heavyweight contender. Copeland’s corner has seen enough and throws in the towel.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Josh Copeland via TKO (corner stoppage)

Who would you like to see Rothwell fight next following his TKO victory over Copeland at tonight’s BKFC 41 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41

Luke Rockhold suffered multiple cracked teeth in loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41 (Photo)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023
Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, BKFC, BKFC 41, UFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor squares off with Mike Perry after BKFC 41 main event (Video)

Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023

Former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor squared off with Mike Perry following the conclusion of tonight’s BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) took on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 […]

Mike Perry, Triad Combat, Michael Seals, Triller
Luke Rockhold

Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last […]

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, BKFC 41
Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41 Results: Mike Perry forces Luke Rockhold to quit (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

BJPENN.com has you covered for all of tonight’s BKFC 41 results, including the highly anticipated main event between Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the […]

Eddie Alvarez
Chad Mendes

Pros react after Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes at BKFC 41

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 1-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since […]

Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, BKFC 41

BKFC 41 Results: Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
BKFC 41, Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Results, Highlights
Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41: 'Perry vs. Rockhold' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Bare Knuckle Boxing takes center stage tonight at 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado, as Mike Perry takes on Luke Rockhold in the BKFC 41 main event. Perry (14-8 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will be returning to […]

Ben Rothwell, BKFC, BKFC 30
Ben Rothwell

Ben Rothwell has a message for bare knuckle boxing critics ahead of BKFC 41: “They don’t realize how dangerous MMA is”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Ben Rothwell has a message for the bare knuckle boxing critics ahead of his upcoming fight at BKFC 41. Rothwell, left the UFC after 13 years with the promotion and signed on with BKFC in […]

Luke Rockhold, Jan Blachowicz
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold reacts to Mike Perry’s platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41 showdown

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold is reacting to Mike Perry’s custom platinum world champion belt ahead of BKFC 41. BKFC 41 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday April 29th at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The main […]

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Luke Rockhold reacts to footage of Mike Perry picking his nose and wiping it on his sweater: "If I noticed it I would have slapped the s**t out of him"

Cole Shelton - April 27, 2023

Luke Rockhold didn’t notice Mike Perry pick his nose and wipe it on him at their faceoff, but had he there would have been problems. Rockhold and Perry had a press conference to promote their […]