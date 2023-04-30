BKFC 41 Results: Ben Rothwell stops Josh Copeland (Video)

Tonight’s BKFC 41 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Ben Rothwell and Josh Watson.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) made his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in October of 2022, where he scored a first-round KO victory over Bobo O’Bannon (see that here). ‘Big Ben’ has gone 3-2 over his past five combat sports appearances.

Meanwhile, Josh Copeland (18-7-1 MMA, 1-1 BKFC) is coming off a win over Levi da Costa in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Round one begins and Copeland connects with some good early punches. Ben Rothwell is busted up early here. He comes back strong to end the opening round.

Round two and ‘Big Ben’ scores a controversial knockdown. Copeland is back up but really appears to be slowing down now. Rothwell unloads some good shots before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three and Ben Rothwell is back to unloading big shots. Josh Copeland is somehow staying up on his feet. Uppercuts from the former UFC heavyweight contender. Copeland’s corner has seen enough and throws in the towel.

Copeland’s corner has seen enough! Big Ben gets the win at BKFC 41 🔥 #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/fbgl25E67R — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Official BKFC 41 Result: Ben Rothwell def. Josh Copeland via TKO (corner stoppage)

