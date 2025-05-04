UFC Des Moines Results: Yana Santos defeats Miesha Tate (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Miesha Tate and Yana Santos.

Tate (20-10 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a submission win over Julia Avila in December of 2023. ‘Cupcake, who is a former champion in the division, has gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Yana Santos (16-8 MMA) most recently competed last August, where she picked up a unanimous decision victory over Chelsea Chandler. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘Foxy’, who had previously suffered defeats to Irene Aldana, Holly Holm and Karol Rosa respectively.

Round one of this women’s bantamweight matchup begins and Miesha Tate comes forward with a flurry of punches. She lands some solid body shots and then a pair of right hooks up top. A good left now. Yana Santos forces the clinch and looks to slow down the former champion. The crowd starts chanting “USA”. Tate breaks free and gets back to range. This time she decides to force the clinch and lands a knee to the body. Santos switches the position and lands a good knee of her own. A nice elbow on the break from the Russian. Miesha with a good right hook. Both ladies land kicks to the body. Another right from Tate. She looks for a takedown. Santos somehow defends and we are back to the clinch position along the cage. The ladies separate. Miesha Tate with a low kick and then one to the body. Yana Santos defends a takedown and lands a good knee and then a standing elbow. Tate continues to work for a takedown, but she can’t get it on this attempt. Another good shot on the break from Santos. She lands a crisp jab. Tate appears to be bleeding now. Santos connects with a hard low kick. Miesha blitzes in with a flurry but nothing really lands. Another solid low kick and then a jab from Yana. She is chipping away at ‘Cupcake’ now. A good knee to the body and then a right over the top. Tate with a knee in return. The horn sounds to end a frantic opening round.

Starting fast in the prelim headliner😤@MieshaTate came out throwing tonight early! [ #UFCDesMoines LIVE NOW on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/MGGKasnkBA — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2025

Round two of the UFC Des Moines featured prelim begins and Miesha Tate comes forward with a jab that misses. She attempts a low kick, but that also fails to find the mark. Another hard low kick from Yana Santos sends ‘Cupcake’ down to one knee. A good straight right now from ‘Foxy’. She has really turned the tide following Tate’s initial onslaught. Miesha continues to press forward but eats another low kick for her efforts. Tate looking to close the distance, but a crisp jab keeps her at distance. The former champ shoots in and presses her opponent against the cage. She unloads a flurry. She attempts a trip takedown but is unsuccessful. Santos switches the position and lands a nice left. Miesha Tate’s face is starting to show the effects of all these effective strikes. Yana Santos with another solid right hand down the pipe. Tate answers with a right of her own. She shoots in again but really is having little success with those shots. Yana puts Miesha against the cage and lands a knee. Tate is working hard for a takedown but eats another knee. Santos breaks free and gets back to distance. 30-seconds remain in the round. A good short left from Yana. She lands a nice front kick. Tate with a left hook. She shoots again but there’s no finish. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Des Moines featured prelim begins and Miesha Tate likely needs a finish if she’s going to emerge victorious here. A 10-8 round could likely earn her a draw. ‘Cupcake’ with a nice right hand. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Yana Santos continues to use her footwork well. However, Tate cuts her off and this time is able to score a big takedown. She moves to half guard and has over 3 minutes to work. Tate with some good body shots. She switches to head punches. Her corner is calling for elbows. Miesha moves to mount. Santos gives up her back. Tate locks in both hooks and is now searching for a rear-naked choke. Just under 2 minutes remain in the fight now. Miesha Tate locks in a body triangle. She continues to land some short shots to the head of ‘Foxy’. Some hammer fists now from ‘Cupcake’. She looks for the choke, but Yana defends. 30-seconds left. Tate is trying really hard for a finish. She switches to side elbows. This is going the distance and we go to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

🇷🇺 @YanaKunitskaya1 defeats Miesha Tate via UD to close the prelim show! #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/7gg1ahipz2 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 4, 2025

A win over a former champ 👏@YanaKunitskaya is now on a 2 fight winning streak after her win at #UFCDesMoines 💪 pic.twitter.com/kp8FDwg0O6 — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2025

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Yana Santos def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Santos fight next following her decision victory over Tate this evening in Iowa?