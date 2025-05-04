UFC Des Moines Results: Mason Jones defeats Jeremy Stephens (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the lightweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Mason Jones.

Stephens (29-22 MMA) has spent the past few years competing under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, where he went a perfect 3-0 while scoring TKO victories over Eddie Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera.

Meanwhile, Mason Jones (16-2 MMA) will be making his return to the Octagon this evening, this after posting a 4-0 record under the Cage Warriors banner over his past four fights. ‘The Dragon’ earned TKO victories in three of those four outings in Europe, earning himself another shot with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Mason Jones opens with a head kick attempt that is partially blocked. The fighters trade low kicks. Jeremy Stephens with a follow up kick to the body. Jones with a jab and then a body kick. ‘Lil Heathen’ with a nice low kick. Mason comes forward with a 1-2. Stephens with a right hand over the top that misses. Jones with a 1-2. He lands a hard low kick that buckles the knees of the veteran fighter. A spinning wheel kick partially connects for Jones. That was fast. He continues to chop away at the front left of Stephens. The former BKFC standout returns fire with a 1-2. Another solid low kick connects for Mason Jones. He is very confident. He comes forward and Jeremy Stephens cracks him with a big right up the middle. Jones ate that pretty well. He comes back into the pocket and lands a high kick. Stephens swings and misses with a big uppercut attempt. A nice right from Jones. He lands a front kick to the body. Now a spinning back kick to the body connects. ‘The Dragon’ looks very good early. He lands two uppercuts. Stephens answers with a calf kick and then a left hook. Jones takes the back of Jeremy and tosses him to the canvas. Stephens pops right back up but then is dragged right back down. Mason with a rear-naked choke attempt. Jeremy Stephens survives to hear the horn and we go to round two.

Round two of this lightweight matchup begins and Mason Jones is right back to work with his kicks. Jeremy Stephens charges in with three big bombs, but none connect flush. A good left hook from Jones. He swarms Stephens with shots. Jeremy returns fire with a big hook and Mason backs off. This is a very fan friendly contest. Another good right from Stephens. Jones with a nice body shot and then a good low kick. ‘Lil Heathen’ just misses with a huge right over the top. He lands a body kick. Mason with a high kick that partially connects. A nice flying knee and then a right hand from Mason Jones. He’s applying a ton of pressure. He lands a spinning elbow flush. Somehow Jeremy Stephens remains standing. The Iowan native is bloodied up. Still, he lands back-to-back right hands. Jones is hurt. He dives for a takedown but doesn’t get it. The referee steps in to allow Jones to put back in his mouth guard. We restart and Mason is back to using his kicks. He is pressing forward relentlessly. This ultimately helps Stephens in terms of finding a home for a big counter shot. ‘Lil Heathen’ with a big body shot. A spinning back elbow in return from Mason Jones. This is a crazy tilt. Jeremy Stephens spins and misses with a back fist. That allows Jones to take the fight to the floor. He takes the back of Stephens. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this UFC Des Moines main card scrap begins and Jeremy Stephens lands a nice right to the body. He comes over the top with a second as Mason Jones lands a low kick. Jones shoots in and scores an easy takedown. The crowd isn’t happy but that was a smart move. He lands a pair of good shots before ‘Lil Heathen’ scrambles back to his feet. Jones is still on him and drags him down from the back. Mason Jones is looking for a kimura attempt now. This is close. Jeremy Stephens is defending but this is bad position for him no doubt. Stephens escapes and scrambles back to his feet. Jones dumps him down to the ground again and now there’s just over a minute remaining. Mason continues to control Stephens on the mat until the final horn.

Mason Jones beats Jeremy Stephens in an absolute war at #UFCDesMoines 💥 pic.twitter.com/SVyyIZLsQi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2025

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Mason Jones def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Jones fight next following his victory over Stephens this evening in Iowa?