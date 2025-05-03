UFC Des Moines: ‘Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

The Octagon returns to Iowa for tonight’s UFC Des Moines event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

Sandhagen (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a decision loss at the hands of Umar Nurmagomedov last August in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that setback, ‘The Sandman’ had strung together a three-fight winning streak, which included a TKO victory over Song Yadong.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his most recent Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that defeat, ‘Daico’ had posted three victories in a row, which included a submission win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

UFC Des Moines is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest featuring Bo Nickal taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Nickal (7-0 MMA) was last seen in action this past November at UFC 309, where he outpointed veteran Paul Craig on route to a unanimous decision victory. The 29-year-old has gone a perfect 4-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning stoppage wins in three of those four contests.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (19-2 MMA) has gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of last year, earning submission wins in both of those contests. The former two-division ONE FC champion began his UFC career by submitting Gerald Meerschaert and proceeded to do the same in his sophomore appearance against Kevin Holland.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Des Moines main card is the return of hard-hitting featherweight Jeremy Stephens who will be taking on Mason Jones.

Stephens (29-21 MMA) has spent the past few years competing under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, where he went a perfect 3-0 while scoring TKO victories over Eddie Alvarez and Jimmie Rivera.

Meanwhile, Mason Jones (15-2 MMA) will be making his return to the Octagon this evening, this after posting a 4-0 record under the Cage Warriors banner over his past four fights. ‘The Dragon’ earned TKO victories in three of those four outings in Europe, earning himself another shot with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Des Moines Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135) –

Reinier de Ridder (185.5) vs. Bo Nickal (185.5) –

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) –

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.5) –

Cameron Smotherman (135.5) vs. Serhiy Sidey (135.5) –

Jeremy Stephens (155) vs. Mason Jones (155.5) –

UFC Des Moines Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Yana Santos (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5) –

Ryan Loder (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5) –

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (115.5) – Robertson def. Rodriguez via TKO (punches) at 2:07 of Round 2

Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs. Quang Le (135.5) – Le def. Bolanos via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:54 of Round 2

Thomas Petersen (250) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (259) – Peterson def. Mayes by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26 x2)

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125.5) – Miller def. Petrovic by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo?

