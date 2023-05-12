Michael Chandler responds to footage of Conor McGregor shoving him at TUF 31: “Barely felt it”

Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor’s shove wasn’t as bad as it looked.

On Wednesday, the TUF 31 trailer dropped and at the end of the trailer, McGregor violently shoved Chandler and it appeared it sent him stumbling back. What caused the shove was uncertain but Dana White did say something went down that caused the two to not like one another.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said after UFC 285 about McGregor and Chandler. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday… There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday, yeah. I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

Although McGregor shoved Chandler pretty well, he claims the shove wasn’t even that bad as he responded to it on social media.

“Barely felt it… #tuf31,” Chandler tweeted.

Even if Michael Chandler didn’t feel Conor McGregor’s shove, that clip will no doubt add some hype and intrigue to their fight. As of right now, however, there is no date for their fight as the Irishman still needs to enter the USADA testing pool, so all signs point to the fight happening later this year.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Since signing with the UFC, Chandler is 2-3 in the Octagon but is ranked fifth at lightweight. His wins in the UFC are both by knockout as he stopped Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker.

