Gabe Green plans to pressure Bryan Battle early and often at UFC Charlotte to get stoppage win: “I’ve knocked out guys who have never been knocked out before”

Gabe Green is just ready to fight.

Green is coming off a decision loss to Ian Garry back at UFC 276 last July and since then, he’s taken some time off to add some size. He is a former lightweight that moved up to welterweight so he wanted to add some mass before his next bout. Unfortunately, once he had added the desired weight, he suffered an injury that kept him on the sidelines until now as he is finally set to return at UFC Charlotte.

“I got hurt, I had to take some time off,” Green said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Right after the fight, I wanted to get a bit bigger and upped my strength regiment and did that and felt great and looked for a fight. But, then I got hurt so I had to take some time off but feeling great now and ready to rock.”

Once Green was ready to fight, he was booked to face Jake Matthews at UFC Charlotte. Yet, the Aussie suffered an injury and once it was determined he was going to be out for a bit, Green told the promotion to find him a short-notice opponent.

“Matthews is super cool, he messaged me personally and told me he was hurt and was not going to be able to fight me,” Green said. “He had mentioned he didn’t know the extent of his injury so I didn’t want to be waiting around on the sidelines for a long time because I didn’t know how bad he was hurt. When he told me that, I told him I was going to pray for him and then asked the UFC who’s next.”

After asking for a replacement opponent, Gabe Green got his wish as he will now face Bryan Battle at UFC Charlotte. Although Battle took it on short notice, Green knows this won’t be an easy fight as he knows Battle is very durable.

Yet, Green is confident that he has the power to KO anyone and he believes his pressure could play a big role in him getting his hand raised.

“Only God knows. I’m going to go out there and do my best,” Green said. “I’m going to throw, I’m going to keep it on him. I’ve knocked out guys who have never been knocked out before and are considered durable, so we will see… I’m doing everything I can leading up to the fight.”

If Green does get the KO win at UFC Charlotte, the hope is to make a fairly quick turnaround and start working towards the top-15 at 170lbs.

“I think it boosts me up. Bryan Battle is more known than I am so small climb up the ladders. It just makes me more of a household name and that’s all I want, just make my way up slowly and surely,” Green concluded.

Do you think Gabe Green will beat Bryan Battle at UFC Charlotte?