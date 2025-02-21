Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: “They were very clear”

By Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Featherweight contender Diego Lopes has claimed the UFC is done with two-division champions.

The Brazilian recently signed a deal to face Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 314 in April. While the bout itself has been rumored for a while, what wasn’t, is that the fight will be for the vacant featherweight title. Less than two years into his UFC journey, Diego Lopes has the possibility of becoming the 145-pound king.

Ilia Topuria vacated the title, with Dana White stating that ‘El Matador’ plans on moving to lightweight. The UFC CEO stated that the former featherweight champion felt he had cleared out the division, so he’s moving up. That, combined with a tough weight cut, made the decision to vacate an easy one for Topuria.

“Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore,” White said on Instagram Live Wednesday evening. “So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title. … As soon as the first punch is thrown in [Volkanovski vs. Lopes], the title is vacated.”

Diego Lopes claims the UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate the featherweight title

However, that’s not entirely the case according to Diego Lopes. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Ilia Topuria’s decision to vacate was the UFC’s. Lopes added that the promotion seems done with fighters holding titles in two weight classes, for the moment anyway.

“They were very clear to us that they said they are no longer giving chance to jump from one weight class to another [for another title].” Diego Lopes stated, reacting to Ilia Topuria’s decision to move to lightweight. “If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. This is what the UFC has said to all champions who are planning a move up to a weight class.”

He continued, “They will no longer have the status of double champion simultaneously. If he is going to be a double champion, he will be nothing more than a champion of two categories, right? But, I think, you know, in the end, it is up to each individual to decide. If [Ilia Topuria] feels he has nothing else to do in the division, he should move forward with his career.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC featherweight Diego Lopes? Are you excited for Ilia Topuria’s move to lightweight?

