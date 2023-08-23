Michael Bisping sides with Dana White, says Chris Weidman “should probably retire” following latest loss at UFC 292

By Susan Cox - August 23, 2023

Michael Bisping is siding with Dana White and saying that Chris Weidman ‘should probably retire’ following his latest loss at UFC 292.

Michael Bisping

Last Saturday night in Boston saw Chris Weidman (15-7 MMA) vs. Brad Tavaras (20-9 MMA) in a middleweight bout. It was to be a unanimous decision loss for ‘The All-American‘.

With that loss, it means that Weidman has lost 7 of his last 9 fights in the Octagon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on fighters who stay in the game past ‘their expiration date’:

“Fighters stick around past their best, past their expiration date, and then they go on a succession of losing fights, one after the other, and it’s heartbreaking to see. Certainly as a fan, seeing your favorite fighter that was once a champion struggling to get a win, losing and getting knocked out, choked out and submitted, whatever, it’s very, very painful to watch.”

Continuing the UFC commentator spoke directly about Chris Weidman saying:

“It seems like the whole world knows this guy should retire, but they don’t. And I am, of course, talking about Chris Weidman. And I apologize, Chris, if you see this. I’m a massive fan of Chris. As we know, the guy was an incredible champion. He was undefeated, he dethroned Anderson Silva, he defended the belt against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, and after that lost to Luke Rockhold, and then came the knockouts. Of course against ‘Jacare’ Souza, against Gegard Mousasi, against Dominick Reyes, and then he snaps his leg against Uriah Hall.”

It was during his fight with Uriah Hall (17-11 MMA) at UFC 261 that Weidman lost via TKO, breaking his tibia in the process.  With that injury and a series of complications, Weidman was out of the octagon for over two years. As hopeful as he was to make a banner return to the cage at UFC 292, it was not to be.

Ultimately, Michael Bisping, like UFC President Dana White, believes that the 39-year-old Weidman should retire (h/t MMAJunkie):

“When you see someone like Weidman, who’s such a great guy, such a great champion, and now he’s struggling and losing fights, and now his body is messed up again, and there’s a potential for another surgery, what’s happening? Look, if he comes back, and he chooses to fight, and he goes on a tremendous win streak, I’ll be so happy for him. But the reality is that Saturday night he looked like he was getting a bit older. …”

“I don’t enjoy saying this. I don’t enjoy saying this, but I do think Weidman should probably retire. He’s not going to become a champion again.”

Concluding, Bisping made it clear he’s not meaning to offend anyone, but just voicing his opinion:

“If I caused any offense to any names that I just mentioned, I sincerely apologize because it’s not coming from a malicious angle at all. And if Chris Weidman continues to fight, I wish him the best and I look forward to seeing what he can do, but I do think it’s time. It’s time that he starts to think about having that serious conversation with him family.”

Were you watching UFC 292? Do you agree that Chris Weidman should hang up his gloves?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Weidman Dana White Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023
Julianna Pena
Mayra Bueno Silva

Julianna Peña rips Mayra Bueno Silva following failed drug test announcement: “Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Julianna Pena has ripped into Mayra Bueno Silva after it was revealed that the bantamweight contender has failed a drug test.

Merab-Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili says he has “markgoddardphobia” following latest stoppage in the main event of UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has once again gone after referee Marc Goddard following his stoppage in the main event of UFC 292.

Michael Page
Michael Page

Michael Page wants to take the Michael Chandler route if he signs with the UFC: “I don’t see it in any other way”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Michael Page has said he wants to go down the Michael Chandler route if he winds up signing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC Rankings
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has “a lot of holes” to expose: “I have the best footwork and movement”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Cody Garbrandt believes he could expose a lot of holes in the game of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292

Sean O'Malley responds to critics who claim his UFC 292 TKO win over Aljamain Sterling was an early stoppage

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway reveals the only time he was rocked in a fight: "I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now?"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Max Holloway says he has only been rocked one time in his UFC career.

John Fury
KSI

WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to return to bantamweight for Sean O'Malley rematch: "Rematch 2024"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be back for Sean O’Malley.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.