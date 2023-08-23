Michael Bisping sides with Dana White, says Chris Weidman “should probably retire” following latest loss at UFC 292

Michael Bisping is siding with Dana White and saying that Chris Weidman ‘should probably retire’ following his latest loss at UFC 292.

Last Saturday night in Boston saw Chris Weidman (15-7 MMA) vs. Brad Tavaras (20-9 MMA) in a middleweight bout. It was to be a unanimous decision loss for ‘The All-American‘.

With that loss, it means that Weidman has lost 7 of his last 9 fights in the Octagon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on fighters who stay in the game past ‘their expiration date’:

“Fighters stick around past their best, past their expiration date, and then they go on a succession of losing fights, one after the other, and it’s heartbreaking to see. Certainly as a fan, seeing your favorite fighter that was once a champion struggling to get a win, losing and getting knocked out, choked out and submitted, whatever, it’s very, very painful to watch.”

Continuing the UFC commentator spoke directly about Chris Weidman saying:

“It seems like the whole world knows this guy should retire, but they don’t. And I am, of course, talking about Chris Weidman. And I apologize, Chris, if you see this. I’m a massive fan of Chris. As we know, the guy was an incredible champion. He was undefeated, he dethroned Anderson Silva, he defended the belt against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, and after that lost to Luke Rockhold, and then came the knockouts. Of course against ‘Jacare’ Souza, against Gegard Mousasi, against Dominick Reyes, and then he snaps his leg against Uriah Hall.”

It was during his fight with Uriah Hall (17-11 MMA) at UFC 261 that Weidman lost via TKO, breaking his tibia in the process. With that injury and a series of complications, Weidman was out of the octagon for over two years. As hopeful as he was to make a banner return to the cage at UFC 292, it was not to be.

Ultimately, Michael Bisping, like UFC President Dana White, believes that the 39-year-old Weidman should retire (h/t MMAJunkie):

“When you see someone like Weidman, who’s such a great guy, such a great champion, and now he’s struggling and losing fights, and now his body is messed up again, and there’s a potential for another surgery, what’s happening? Look, if he comes back, and he chooses to fight, and he goes on a tremendous win streak, I’ll be so happy for him. But the reality is that Saturday night he looked like he was getting a bit older. …”

“I don’t enjoy saying this. I don’t enjoy saying this, but I do think Weidman should probably retire. He’s not going to become a champion again.”

Concluding, Bisping made it clear he’s not meaning to offend anyone, but just voicing his opinion:

“If I caused any offense to any names that I just mentioned, I sincerely apologize because it’s not coming from a malicious angle at all. And if Chris Weidman continues to fight, I wish him the best and I look forward to seeing what he can do, but I do think it’s time. It’s time that he starts to think about having that serious conversation with him family.”

Were you watching UFC 292? Do you agree that Chris Weidman should hang up his gloves?

