Francis Ngannou reflects on his departure from the UFC: “This business can be nasty”

By Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

PFL star Francis Ngannou has reflected on his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship last year.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

In 2023, Francis Ngannou took a giant leap of faith and decided to leave the UFC. He took a risk and decided to bet on himself, and we’d say that bet has paid off in a big way. In addition to signing a blockbuster deal with PFL, where he is expected to compete this year, Ngannou also took part in a crossover boxing superfight against Tyson Fury.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

In what was almost one of the biggest upsets of all time, Ngannou produced a sensational performance and even dropped Tyson Fury. In doing so, he established himself as a legitimate player in boxing’s heavyweight division.

Now, as he continues to plan for the future, ‘The Predator’ has given his thoughts on what it meant to leave the UFC.

Ngannou speaks out

“I had a lot of controversial opinions about my career decisions because most of those things was about my career this year,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “Then negotiations with different organizations that were interested. A lot of them were just trying to navigate the narrative and potentially get some promotion. We have a lot of different people – some two faces.

“It’s part of the business and that’s something that I learned this year – how this business can be nasty. You have people who pretend to be something that they are not. But it’s a good part of the learning process. Becoming a fighter and stepping into that position is something you are not educated about. Most fighters never get educated, and that’s why for the most part, fighters keep getting screwed.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping explains why Conor McGregor is playing risky business by fighting at middleweight in UFC return: “It's going to make him tired”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024
Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
John McCarthy

John McCarthy thinks Colby Covington won’t ever “reach that pinnacle” following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Did you see who he called out?”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

MMA analyst John McCarthy isn’t convinced that Colby Covington will ever reach the championship level after his loss at UFC 296.

UFC

Predicting UFC champions at the end of 2024

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

The calendar has officially flipped to 2024 and in 2023, we saw six UFC belts change, but how many will change hands in 2024?

Josh Emmett
UFC

Josh Emmett details his first-ever KO, says the opponent was "out longer" than Bryce Mitchell

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Josh Emmett says his first-ever KO when he was an amateur is still his most ferocious.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Jim Miller reveals ideal opponents for planned UFC 300 fight: "It'd be fun"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Lightweight contender Jim Miller has several opponents in mind for UFC 300 in April.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren

Ben Askren would "absolutely" face Jorge Masvidal in UFC 300 rematch: "I'll fight him!"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024
Bryce Mitchell
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell voices frustration with how medical staff handled him in the Octagon after KO loss to Josh Emmett

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Bryce Mitchell isn’t happy with how he was handled after he was knocked out by Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Ben Askren and Robert Whittaker
Dricus du Plessis

Ben Askren claims Robert Whittaker had a serious ankle injury going into Dricus Du Plessis fight

Cole Shelton - January 3, 2024

Ben Askren has an idea why Robert Whittaker struggled against Dricus Du Plessis in July.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results
UFC

Anthony Smith says he was in a “dark place” following his knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr.

Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

Anthony Smith is sharing that he was in a ‘dark place’ following knockout loss to Khalil Rountree Jr.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland opens up on horrific childhood abuse

Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is opening up about the horrific abuse he suffered as a child.