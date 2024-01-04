Francis Ngannou reflects on his departure from the UFC: “This business can be nasty”

PFL star Francis Ngannou has reflected on his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship last year.

In 2023, Francis Ngannou took a giant leap of faith and decided to leave the UFC. He took a risk and decided to bet on himself, and we’d say that bet has paid off in a big way. In addition to signing a blockbuster deal with PFL, where he is expected to compete this year, Ngannou also took part in a crossover boxing superfight against Tyson Fury.

In what was almost one of the biggest upsets of all time, Ngannou produced a sensational performance and even dropped Tyson Fury. In doing so, he established himself as a legitimate player in boxing’s heavyweight division.

Now, as he continues to plan for the future, ‘The Predator’ has given his thoughts on what it meant to leave the UFC.