Jon Jones plans to show Dana White ‘how serious’ he is about fighting at White House event

By Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025

Jon Jones plans to do whatever is necessary to prove to Dana White he is serious about fighting at the White House event.

Jon Jones press conference

Jones retired from MMA earlier this year. But, he has since claimed he’s no longer retired and is looking to fight again. He has made it clear he wants to be on the White House card. But, White has said it won’t happen.

However, while on the VMA red carpet, Jon Jones says he plans to do whatever is necessary to get on the card.

“I don’t know (what’s going to happen),” Jones told USA TODAY Sports at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. “I’m definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana (White) how serious I am about being on the event. And, I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it’s in his hands. He’s the boss.”

Although Jones is hopeful he will be on the card, Dana White has said it’s a one-in-a-billion chance he will be on the card. But, perhaps if Jones fights before then and shows he’s committed to fighting again, he could earn White’s trust to get on the card.

Jones, meanwhile, believes attending the VMAs and being part of the show is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a great sign that I’m not only here (at the 2025 VMAs). But, a part of the production and a part of the show,” Jones said.

Jon Jones says he’s not retired

Despite Jon Jones vacating the heavyweight title due to his retirement, he has now walked it back and says he’s not retired.

Jones says he’s back training as if he has a fight, as he plans to be on the White House card.

“I am not retired. I’m actively training five days a week and I’m in the UFC’s drug testing pool,” Jones said… I don’t really know (about the White House card), it’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal. But ultimately, it’s up to the boss.”

Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 318, opposite Freire and Losene Keita speaking backstage at the UFC Paris weigh-in

VIDEO | UFC Paris star Losene Keita pleads with Patricio 'Pitbull' to fight at catchweight after botched weight cut

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025
Diego Lopes
Jean Silva

Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet ahead of Noche UFC

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025

Diego Lopes says he won’t be accepting Jean Siva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC.

Dominick Cruz commentates cageside during a UFC event at the Apex
UFC

Dominick Cruz makes stunning claim that the UFC rankings are based on money, not merit

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz claims the promotion’s current rankings system isn’t dictated by achievement inside the Octagon.

Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out Geoff Neal at UFC 319
UFC

Carlos Prates shares shocking timeline for UFC retirement amid welterweight title run

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates is fighting for a good time and not a long time.

Brian Ortega UFC walkout
UFC

Brian Ortega confirms serious problems stemming from UFC Shanghai weight cut

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has revealed that he was unconscious for 30 minutes as a result of his UFC Shanghai weight cut.

Dana White UFC press conference

UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025
Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

Chael Sonnen has questioned why Jon Jones would come out of mixed martial arts retirement if it’s not to fight Tom Aspinall.

Molly McCann
UFC

Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC veteran Molly McCann has explained her decision to take a pay cut in order to head over into boxing.

Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269
Boxing News

Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till's callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.