Jon Jones plans to show Dana White ‘how serious’ he is about fighting at White House event
Jon Jones plans to do whatever is necessary to prove to Dana White he is serious about fighting at the White House event.
Jones retired from MMA earlier this year. But, he has since claimed he’s no longer retired and is looking to fight again. He has made it clear he wants to be on the White House card. But, White has said it won’t happen.
However, while on the VMA red carpet, Jon Jones says he plans to do whatever is necessary to get on the card.
“I don’t know (what’s going to happen),” Jones told USA TODAY Sports at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. “I’m definitely training constantly for the opportunity. My goal is to just show Dana (White) how serious I am about being on the event. And, I hope he chooses me. But ultimately it’s in his hands. He’s the boss.”
Although Jones is hopeful he will be on the card, Dana White has said it’s a one-in-a-billion chance he will be on the card. But, perhaps if Jones fights before then and shows he’s committed to fighting again, he could earn White’s trust to get on the card.
Jones, meanwhile, believes attending the VMAs and being part of the show is a step in the right direction.
“It’s a great sign that I’m not only here (at the 2025 VMAs). But, a part of the production and a part of the show,” Jones said.
Jon Jones says he’s not retired
Despite Jon Jones vacating the heavyweight title due to his retirement, he has now walked it back and says he’s not retired.
Jones says he’s back training as if he has a fight, as he plans to be on the White House card.
“I am not retired. I’m actively training five days a week and I’m in the UFC’s drug testing pool,” Jones said… I don’t really know (about the White House card), it’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal. But ultimately, it’s up to the boss.”
Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic.
