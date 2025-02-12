Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for International Fight Week: “opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad”

Michael Chandler has his eyes on his next opponent.

Chandler is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira and will likely need to fight below him in the rankings next time after his rumored bout against Arman Tsarukyan has fizzled. Taking to social media, Chandler called out Paddy Pimblett for a fight at International Fight Week.

“Chandler vs Patty? UFC 317 International Fight Week. 6/28/25,” the picture read.

After Chandler signaled he would like to fight Pimblett, a fan responded saying Pimblett wants to return at Miami in April. However, ‘Iron’ says if Pimblett wants a big fight he needs to wait for him in June.

“Who cares what he wants…opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad,” Chandler added.

As Michael Chandler says, he would be giving Paddy Pimblett the massive opportunity to fight him, so it should be up to him when the fight is. It also is a fight that makes sense as both are big names and if Chandler wins, he can get another top-ranked opponent, while for Pimblett, it would likely put him a win away from a title shot.

Chandler also confirmed the UFC has offered the fight and he’s waiting for Pimblett to accept it.

“Yep June,” Chandler wrote.

However, whether or not Pimblett will take that fight or take another fight in Miami in April is to be seen.

Michael Chandler (23-9) is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira which was his second-straight loss. Chandler is 1-4 in his last five and is 2-4 in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett (22-3) is coming off a submission win over King Green. Pimblett is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC.