Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for International Fight Week: “opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad”

By Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Michael Chandler has his eyes on his next opponent.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

Chandler is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira and will likely need to fight below him in the rankings next time after his rumored bout against Arman Tsarukyan has fizzled. Taking to social media, Chandler called out Paddy Pimblett for a fight at International Fight Week.

“Chandler vs Patty? UFC 317 International Fight Week. 6/28/25,” the picture read.

After Chandler signaled he would like to fight Pimblett, a fan responded saying Pimblett wants to return at Miami in April. However, ‘Iron’ says if Pimblett wants a big fight he needs to wait for him in June.

“Who cares what he wants…opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad,” Chandler added.

As Michael Chandler says, he would be giving Paddy Pimblett the massive opportunity to fight him, so it should be up to him when the fight is. It also is a fight that makes sense as both are big names and if Chandler wins, he can get another top-ranked opponent, while for Pimblett, it would likely put him a win away from a title shot.

Chandler also confirmed the UFC has offered the fight and he’s waiting for Pimblett to accept it.

“Yep June,” Chandler wrote.

 

However, whether or not Pimblett will take that fight or take another fight in Miami in April is to be seen.

Michael Chandler (23-9) is coming off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira which was his second-straight loss. Chandler is 1-4 in his last five and is 2-4 in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett (22-3) is coming off a submission win over King Green. Pimblett is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC.

Michael Chandler vows to KO Paddy Pimblett

If Chandler gets his wish and fights Pimblett next, he expects to get a highlight-reel KO win.

After a fan told Chandler to not lose to Pimblett, ‘Iron’ gave a bold response in how he thinks the fight would go.

“Remember that ko of the century vs Ferg? I’m due for another one of those,” Chandler added.

If Chandler does fight and KO Pimblett it would be a statement win for him and would get him back in the title picture at lightweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman Tatiana Suarez

Kamaru Usman's brutally honest take on Tatiana Suarez's UFC 312 loss to Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Former UFC champion thinks Dricus du Plessis would beat Alex Pereira in super fight: 'I'll definitely put my money on DDP'

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025

One former UFC double champion believes Dricus du Plessis would defeat Alex Pereira if the two share the Octagon.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett wants in on UFC 314 card in Miami: 'That's the plan if I can get it'

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is the latest fighter to throw his name in the hat for a potential spot on the UFC 314 card.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he's befriended some of his former rivals

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has explained why he’s now able to be friends with the likes of Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.

Daniel Cormier
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa and WWE superstar feature on Daniel Cormier's coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

A few interesting faces have made an appearance on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic makes his pick for the current best heavyweight in MMA

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025
Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Wang Cong promises eventual title shot following UFC 312 triumph

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC contender Wang Cong has promised she will earn a title shot following her victory at UFC 312 last weekend.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier believes he will KO Gregory Rodrigues once he "slows down" at UFC Vegas 102

Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Jared Cannonier expects to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz opens up on 'excruciating' career-ending injury: "This was enough pain to teach me something"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has opened up on his decision to retire.

KSI, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

KSI claims Nate Diaz and several other ex-UFC stars rejected March boxing match against him: "We were scrambling"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has claimed that Nate Diaz and several ex-UFC stars rejected a fight against him.