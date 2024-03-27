Erin Blanchfield takes aim at “pathetic” Maycee Barber ahead of UFC Atlantic City: “She talks a lot for somebody who’s scared of fighting people at the very top”

By Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Erin Blanchfield is taking aim at ‘pathetic’ Maycee Barber ahead of her Octagon return this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.

Erin Blanchfield

Maycee Barber (14-2 MMA) last fought and defeated Katlyn Cerminara (18-6 MMA) in a flyweight bout earlier this month at UFC 299. With the victory, ‘The Future‘ has now won 6 in a row in the Octagon.

In her post fight interview, Barber spoke about the flyweight division and dissed two of the fighters saying:

“I don’t know why we give Manon and Erin, two boring fighters, the main event spot. I don’t know if anyone really cares about that.”

Erin Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) will be headlining UFC Atlantic City this coming Saturday, March 30th at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Blanchfield was asked about Barber’s comments, to which she responded:

“I was matched up to fight her, she pulled out of that fight. I believe I heard Manon said (Barber) didn’t want to fight her either. They were supposed to be matched up and (Barber) said no.”

Erin Blanchfield continued sharing her thoughts on Maycee’s victory at UFC 299:

“She talks a lot for somebody who’s scared of fighting people at the very top. I don’t really care much for her opinion. If you’re too scared to fight people at this level, people that are at the top of their game, you shouldn’t be talking.”

“Katlyn is a high-level fighter, but she took a year off and she went through a lot. So I feel like her body and her mental space wasn’t in the right place, whereas Maycee was trying to get better. I feel like comparing my wins or even Manon’s, we’ve beaten a lot better people.”

As for where she sees the flyweight division, Erin Blanchfield said:

“She’s a little pathetic for how she talks for somebody who’s not willing to fight people at the highest level that are really at the top of their game.”

“She’s talking about filling in spots for Alexa or Valentina. I win this fight against Manon, that’s my spot to fill.”

“I’d totally would be down for that. I think they even pay you for that. It’s kind of like, why not? Put yourself in that space to get that opportunity. I mean, if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but you’re giving yourself the best chance.”

As for if Blanchfield would fight Barber, she responded:

“If neither of us do (get that backup role), I would totally fight her. I know I would win. I know I’d solidify my spot. So, I’d totally be down for that.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot this coming weekend? Any predictions on who will come out the winner?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

