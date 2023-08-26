UFC Singapore Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Taila Santos (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Singapore results, including the flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.

Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.

Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69 back in February. That victory marked ‘Cold Blooded’s’ eighth in a row and third straight finish.

Meanwhile, Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in a bout for the women’s flyweight title at UFC 275 in June of last year. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had put together a four-fight win streak, which included a first-round stoppage victory over Joanne Wood.

Round one begins and Taila Santos immediately gets to work with some heavy low kicks. She lands a good 1-2 followed by a low kick. Another 1-2 from Santos. Erin Blanchfield is struggling to find any offense early. She finally gets off a combination. ‘Cold Blooded’ shoots for a takedown but is denied. She pushes Santos up against the fence. Taila breaks free from the clinch and lands on the break. Blanchfield shoots again, but Santos shrugs her off. Blanchfield punches into the clinch and looks for an inside trip, but Santos defends.  Taila with a nice counter right hand. Blanchfield continues to try and pressure. She lands a nice jab and forces the clinch to close out round one.

Round two begins and Erin Blanchfield is applying pressure early. She knows she lost the opening round. She lands a stiff jab but gets countered by a nice right hand from Taila Santos. Blanchfield shoots for a takedown but is denied. She attempts another but can only manage to push Santos against the fence. Taila reverses the position and looks for a takedown but ends up pulling Blanchfield on top of her as they hit the canvas. Blanchfield advances to half guard and looks to move to side control. Santos denies the position and works her way back to her feet. The fighters trade knees to close out the round.

Round three begins and Erin Blanchfield comes forward with pressure. She shoots in for a takedown but is once again denied. Sanots with a nice elbow on the break. Both women swinging big punches now. Santos with a leg kick. Blanchfield forces the clinch. Good defense from Santos. They break and trade shots for a moment, but Blanchfield shoots back in for a takedown. They separate and get back to striking. Blanchfield landing some good shots now. A big right gets through. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Erin Blanchfield def. Taila Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Blanchfield fight next following her decision victory over Santos this morning in Singapore?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Erin Blanchfield Taila Santos UFC UFC Singapore

