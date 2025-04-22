UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot announces next fight is official

By BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot will be back in the UFC Octagon soon.

Mateusz Gamrot

Poland’s Gamrot, a former champion in his home country’s popular KSW promotion, is the UFC’s No. 7-ranked lightweight. He was one of the top contenders for a crack at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev until an upset decision loss to Dan Hooker in his last fight. He has understandably been eager to get back on track ever since, and from the looks of it, he will soon have the opportunity.

Speaking on X, Gamrot announced that he has signed the contract for his next fight.

“Contract signed,” he wrote on X.

Who will Mateusz Gamrot fight next?

Gamrot didn’t specify who has agreed to fight.

Gamrot, who trains alongside stars like Dustin Poirier at American Top Team in South Florida, has a few options for his next fight. The vast majority of the fighters in the lightweight top-10 are unbooked right now. That includes Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, and Paddy Pimblett.

Much of that is because we’re all waiting to see who will get the next crack at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Tsarukyan was booked to challenge the champ earlier this year. However, he was forced out of the fight with a last-minute injury. He’s clearly fallen out of the UFC’s good graces after that incident, but remains in position for a title shot. Gaethje and Oliveira are both clearly in position for that opportunity as well. And of course, former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria is also in the mix — if Makhachev can be convinced. Given how close all of those men are to a title shot, it’s doubtful any would agree to fight Gamrot.

Given that Holloway is widely rumored to fight Poirier this summer, Pimblett just fought a few weeks ago, and that Hooker just beat Gamrot, that doesn’t leave a ton of viable options for the Pole inside the top-10. Of course, he could also be booked for somebody outside the top 10. A rematch with Rafael Fiziev is a good possibility, and a fight Renato Moicano could also make sense.

Whomever he’s fighting next, we should know soon. Hopefully, the rest of the lightweight top-10 gets back to action soon too.

Mateusz Gamrot

