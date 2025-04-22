WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner Carlos Prates receives fight advice from his mother

Rising UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates recently received some advice for his next fight from an interesting source: his own mother.

Brazil’s Prates is one of the most hyped fighters in his division right now. This weekend, in the main event of the UFC’s return to Kansas City, Missouri, the Fighting Nerds product will take on Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry in a fight that will push the winner right up to title contention.

Ahead of the fight, Prates spent some quality time with his mom, who gave him a piece of advice for the fight with Garry. By her estimation, the key is being aggressive, and finishing the fight quickly. See their exchange below, as captured by ESPN.

Carlos Prates’ mother gives him advice ahead of the Ian Garry fight this weekend: “Don’t give the opponent a chance to play too much. Do you understand? And finish the war quickly. The way mommy likes it, with a perfect finishing touch.” 😂 🎥 @espnmmapic.twitter.com/BhaR77nwZ1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 22, 2025

