WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner Carlos Prates receives fight advice from his mother

By BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates recently received some advice for his next fight from an interesting source: his own mother.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA

Brazil’s Prates is one of the most hyped fighters in his division right now. This weekend, in the main event of the UFC’s return to Kansas City, Missouri, the Fighting Nerds product will take on Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry in a fight that will push the winner right up to title contention.

Ahead of the fight, Prates spent some quality time with his mom, who gave him a piece of advice for the fight with Garry. By her estimation, the key is being aggressive, and finishing the fight quickly. See their exchange below, as captured by ESPN.

“Don’t give the opponent a chance to play too much,” she said. “Do you understand? And finish the war quickly. The way mommy likes it, with a perfect finishing touch.”

How can Carlos Prates beat Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City?

This isn’t bad advice at all from Mrs. Prates. Garry relies heavily on counter-striking and high-volume attacks. He is a master at out-working his opponents over the course of protracted, tactical fights. If Prates can get the Irishman out of there quickly, he will avoid being sucked into that kind of contest.

Prates certainly has the skills to pull it off. The Brazilian is off to a great start in the UFC, with a 4-0 Octagon record. He has scored all four of those wins by knockout, and none before the third round. He will enter his fight with Garry as the promotion’s No. 13-ranked welterweight.

Garry, meanwhile, is ranked No. 7. He is riding a close decision loss to undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. It was first the loss of his pro career. Much like Prates, he’s seen as a possible future title contender.

