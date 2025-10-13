Mateusz Gamrot’s coach releases statement following UFC Rio defeat

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot’s coach Mike Brown has released a statement following his student’s UFC Rio defeat.

On Saturday night, Mateusz Gamrot dared to be great in his UFC Rio main event against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, he came up short, and in doing so, was finished for the first time in his career at the hands of ‘Do Bronx’.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira reveals key factor in UFC Rio win over Mateusz Gamrot

This was considered to be a big moment for Gamrot as he took the bout on short notice, and he could’ve vaulted himself into championship contention with a big victory. Alas, that’s not the way it went, and now, the Polish sensation will have to head back to the drawing board.

In a recent social media post, Gamrot’s coach Mike Brown had the following to say on the loss.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikey Brown (@mikebrownmma)

Brown responds to Gamrot’s defeat

“We win together, we lose together. I’m truly heartbroken for my friend @mateusz_gamrot but I  always admire his courageousness. Gamrot is not afraid of big challenges and taking big risks. He landed in Florida 3 weeks ago to started his training camp for a UFC headliner scheduled on November 8. His second day in America  he heard the news of Fiziev pulling out of his fight with Charles Oliviera.

“So like the soldier wanting to go to battle he campaigned hard for the opportunity to fight the  Brazilian legend. A few days later he secured the fight. So Mateus trained hard for about 12 days and jumped on a plane to Brazil and took his shot. It’s always a gamble every time you step in the cage and this time the gamble didn’t pay off.

“The fight didn’t go our way but Gamrot still maintains that same warrior spirit and his passion like no other. He is truly on of a kind. I think the fans have great respect for his willingness to fight anywhere under any circumstance. In 30 professional fights this was the first time he was ever finished.  When you are fighting the absolute best fighters on planet earth this is a possibility and bound to happen eventually.

“Charles himself is a legend and a former champion yet he too has stumbled in the past. My point is I still believe in Mateus and still believe he can be champion one day. It was a tough loss and a hard pill to swallow but all we can do at this point is get better. We can always get better. #GameTime #UFCRio #AmericanTopTeam”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Dustin Poirier gets honest about his feelings on recent MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025
Deiveson Figueiredo
Montel Jackson.

Deiveson Figueiredo reveals biggest surprise from UFC Rio

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed what surprised him from his victory over Montel Jackson at UFC Rio last weekend.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush eyes one more title run ahead of UFC 322 return

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2025

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush is ready for one more title run ahead of his battle with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC Rio winner eyeing No. 1 contender bout following nail-biter at home

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

UFC Rio has come and gone, and one former champion wants to get back in title contention.

Alex Pereira introduced before UFC fight
UFC

Alex Pereira provides huge injury update following UFC 320 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Alex Pereira knew he didn’t walk out of UFC 320 unscathed, and he has gotten an official diagnosis.

Charles Oliveira celebrates UFC Rio win

Charles Oliveira reveals key factor in UFC Rio win over Mateusz Gamrot

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Dillon Danis Misfits MMA
Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis offers wild predictions for UFC fights against Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Dillon Danis is at it again, this time taking aim at the likes of Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.

UFC Rio Empty Arena
UFC

UFC fighter reduced to tears after opponent crushes Rio dreams by pulling out of bout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

One UFC fighter who was set to compete in his home country broke down after his opponent fell out.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
UFC

UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey's comeback fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

One UFC women’s bantamweight fighter wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Ronda Rousey.

Charles Oliveira UFC entrance
Max Holloway

UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.