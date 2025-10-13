Mateusz Gamrot’s coach releases statement following UFC Rio defeat

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot’s coach Mike Brown has released a statement following his student’s UFC Rio defeat.

On Saturday night, Mateusz Gamrot dared to be great in his UFC Rio main event against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, he came up short, and in doing so, was finished for the first time in his career at the hands of ‘Do Bronx’.

This was considered to be a big moment for Gamrot as he took the bout on short notice, and he could’ve vaulted himself into championship contention with a big victory. Alas, that’s not the way it went, and now, the Polish sensation will have to head back to the drawing board.

In a recent social media post, Gamrot’s coach Mike Brown had the following to say on the loss.

Brown responds to Gamrot’s defeat

“We win together, we lose together. I’m truly heartbroken for my friend @mateusz_gamrot but I always admire his courageousness. Gamrot is not afraid of big challenges and taking big risks. He landed in Florida 3 weeks ago to started his training camp for a UFC headliner scheduled on November 8. His second day in America he heard the news of Fiziev pulling out of his fight with Charles Oliviera.

“So like the soldier wanting to go to battle he campaigned hard for the opportunity to fight the Brazilian legend. A few days later he secured the fight. So Mateus trained hard for about 12 days and jumped on a plane to Brazil and took his shot. It’s always a gamble every time you step in the cage and this time the gamble didn’t pay off.

“The fight didn’t go our way but Gamrot still maintains that same warrior spirit and his passion like no other. He is truly on of a kind. I think the fans have great respect for his willingness to fight anywhere under any circumstance. In 30 professional fights this was the first time he was ever finished. When you are fighting the absolute best fighters on planet earth this is a possibility and bound to happen eventually.

“Charles himself is a legend and a former champion yet he too has stumbled in the past. My point is I still believe in Mateus and still believe he can be champion one day. It was a tough loss and a hard pill to swallow but all we can do at this point is get better. We can always get better. #GameTime #UFCRio #AmericanTopTeam”