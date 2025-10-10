UFC Rio weigh-in results: Near perfect day marred by horrendous miss on scale

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025
Saimon Oliveira UFC Rio Weigh-in

The UFC Rio weigh-ins are over, and only one fighter on the card missed weight, and it was by a significant margin.

Fight fans can breathe easy knowing that all of the main card fighters successfully made weight. Both headliners Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot tipped the scales at 156 pounds. Co-headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson also made weight for their bantamweight clash.

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez made their bout official as well. Luque clocked in at 170 pounds, while Alvarez took advantage of the one-pound allowance for non-title bouts. Heavyweights Jhonata Diniz and Mario Pinto had no problem making weight for their heavyweight collision.

The lone fighter to miss weight on the entire card was preliminary fighter Saimon Oliveira, who was contracted to make the bantamweight limit. Instead, he clocked in as a featherweight, weighing 144 pounds. The bout is expected to go on at a catchweight.

Here’s the rest of the UFC Rio weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Vicente Luque (170) vs. Joel Alvarez (171)
  • Jhonata Diniz (257) vs. Mario Pinto (255)
  • Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Kaan Ofli (145.5)
  • Lucas Almeida (145.5) vs. Michael Aswell (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Jafel Filho (126) vs. Clayton Carpenter (126)
  • Vitor Petrino (250) vs. Thomas Petersen (246.5)
  • Bia Mesquita (136) vs. Irina Alekseeva (135.5)
  • Lucas Rocha (126) vs. Stewart Nicoll (126)
  • Julia Polastri (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116)
  • Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (144)*

*-Fighter missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of fight purse

At this time, it’s unknown how big of a fine Saimon Oliveira will receive following his egregious weight miss. It should also be noted that Valter Walker weighed in at 246 pounds despite the fact that his bout against Mohammed Usman was canceled on Thursday.

Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage for coverage of UFC Rio. We’ll be bringing you video highlights of the main event between Oliveira and Gamrot. We’ll also provide reactions from pro MMA fighters, and we’ll keep you updated on the post-fight tidbits.

