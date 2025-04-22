Israel Adesanya reveals he has officially requested opponent for next UFC fight

Israel Adesanya has officially informed UFC executives that he is ready to return to action. In fact, he even requested a specific opponent when he spoke to them.

Adesanya is one of the greatest middleweights in MMA history — probably the second greatest behind Anderson Silva. However, the recent years of his career after bumpy. First, he lost the middleweight title to Alex Pereira. While he reclaimed the belt in their immediate rematch, he then lost it again in the first defense of his second reign, suffering a shocking decision loss to Sean Strickland.

Things went from bad to worse from there. First, he failed to reclaim the belt from new champion Dricus Du Plessis, losing their fight by submission. Then, he suffered a stunning knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his first non-title fight in years.

During a recent conversation with David Goggins, Adesanya was asked if and when he intends to fight again. He explained that he wanted to take a break after his knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov, but rediscovered his desire to fight after a sparring session with another former UFC champ.

“I didn’t spar after my last fight,” Adesanya said. “I didn’t spar, just cause I was looking after my brain. Then I sparred with Kamaru Usman for the first time in months. I knew once I sparred [I would want to fight].”

After his sparring session with Usman, Adesanya got in touch with UFC exec Hunter Campbell to request a fight. Apparently, he asked specifically for a rematch with Strickland.

Israel Adesanya wants revenge against Sean Strickland

“For me now, I told Hunter [Campbell], I told my coach, it’s time,” he said. “I just knew. I gotta get some get-back. Strickland. I’m gonna get him back.”

Adesanya did not sugarcoat things when discussing his first fight with Strickland.

“He beat me,” he said. “Whooped my ass, badly.”

However, Strickland has continued to talk trash about Adesanya since their fight, which has given the middleweight legend extra motivation to get some revenge.

“This time I’m going to come in correct,” he said. “Everything he’s done since then… I used to get bullied a lot as a kid. He attacked a young me, the inner child. I want to protect him, and get some get-back for him and I will.”

Who do you think wins an Adesanya vs. Strickland rematch?

