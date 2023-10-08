Scott Coker speaks out as Bellator rumors linger: “At the end of the day it’s not my company”

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Scott Coker, the Bellator president, has spoken out in the midst of constant sale rumors.

Scott Coker, Bellator

There have been plenty of rumors claiming that the PFL will purchase Bellator. Rumors went from the sale being close to an agreement, to the deal being off, to the deal being back on the table. While there has been a lot to keep track of with the rumors, Coker had been mum on the situation up to this point.

RELATED: PFL REPORTEDLY IN DISCUSSIONS TO BUY BELLATOR FOR AS MUCH AS $500 MILLION

Scott Coker Responds To Rumors Of Bellator Sale

Once Bellator 300 wrapped up, Scott Coker spoke to reporters and was asked about those sale rumors. Coker reminded media members of one important fact (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Keep in mind: I don’t own Bellator,” Coker said. “Bellator is not my company to own or to sell or to keep or to merge. It’s owned by Viacom, and they have a process that they do, and they’re doing what they need to do. It’s not something I own to sell or not sell. …

“It’s hard for me to really comment on (the situation) because it’s completely different. Now, there are some feelings that feel the same, but at the end of the day it’s not my company.”

Coker didn’t deny that there may be smoke to the fire, but he also knows that nothing has been made official at this time.

“We’ll see where the future goes as far as if a deal is gonna happen or not gonna happen,” Coker said. “These things take time, and until the time gets solidified it’s just speculation.”

There will be more Bellator action on November 17. Bellator 301 will emanate from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The main event will feature a welterweight title fight between champion Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson. The co-main event will be an undisputed bantamweight title fight between champion Sergio Pettis and interim titleholder Patchy Mix.

Bellator Scott Coker

