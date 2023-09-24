Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is shooting for the stars following an anticlimactic TKO victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot vs. Fiziev didn’t end the way most anticipated. In the second round, Fiziev suffered a nasty leg injury after he connected a kick on the elbow of Gamrot. The bout had to be stopped due to the injury, and Gamrot was awarded the TKO win.

Mateusz Gamrot Speaks On Callout Of Charles Oliveira

Mateusz Gamrot called out former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira following his win over Fiziev. During the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference, Gamrot explained why he has his sights set on “do Bronx” (via MMAFighting).

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

Oliveira is scheduled for a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight gold. Gamrot offered his prediction for the UFC 294 main event, which is scheduled for October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

“I know [Charles Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction — the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.

Gamrot will likely find himself in the number six spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings once that list is updated to reflect the aftermath of UFC Vegas 79. Whether or not he’ll get the Oliveira fight remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque

Ian Machado Garry booked to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023
Jared-Cannonier, UFC Copenhagen
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56
UFC

Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Tim Means, UFC Vegas 79, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 79 Bonus Report: Tim Means one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Rafael Fiziev taking on Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023
Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Dan Ige

Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC
Dan Ige

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight c0-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Charles Jourdain, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC
Ricardo Ramos

UFC Vegas 79 Results: Charles Jourdain stops Ricardo Ramos in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Charles Jourdain.

Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 79: 'Fiziev vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.