Mateusz Gamrot details decision to call out Charles Oliveira post-UFC Vegas 79 win

Mateusz Gamrot Speaks On Callout Of Charles Oliveira

Mateusz Gamrot called out former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira following his win over Fiziev. During the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference, Gamrot explained why he has his sights set on “do Bronx” (via MMAFighting).

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

Oliveira is scheduled for a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight gold. Gamrot offered his prediction for the UFC 294 main event, which is scheduled for October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

“I know [Charles Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction — the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.

Gamrot will likely find himself in the number six spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings once that list is updated to reflect the aftermath of UFC Vegas 79. Whether or not he’ll get the Oliveira fight remains to be seen.