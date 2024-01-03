Marvin Vettori set to take on streaking UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen this April

Marvin Vettori is set to take on streaking UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen this coming April.

‘The Italian Dream’ (19-7 MMA) last fought and lost to Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA) by unanimous decision in June of 2023. With that loss Vettori is 3-3 in his last 6 fights in the Octagon. Vettori, 30, most recent unanimous decision victories have come against Roman Dolidze (12-2 MMA), Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) and Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA).

Brendan ‘All In’ Allen (23-5 MMA) is sporting 6 straight victories in the cage, his most recent win coming against Paul Craig (17-7 MMA) this past November. Allen, 28, has also earned impressive submission victories with wins over Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA), Andre Muniz (24-6 MMA), Krzysztof Jotko (24-6 MMA) and Sam Alvey (34-18 MMA).

As announced by UFC officials today, Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen will headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 6th, with a time and location yet to be confirmed. The five round main event will see the two ranked middleweights compete to improve their overall rankings in hopes of climbing closer to title contention.

The former title challenger, Vettori, is No. 5 in the official UFC rankings, while Brendan Allen currently sits at No. 8.

Are you looking forward to seeing Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen in action on April 6th? Who do you predict will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!