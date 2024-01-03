UFC star Khamzat Chimaev shares photos of recent health scare: “I was very sick”

By Susan Cox - January 3, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has shared photos of his most recent health scare.

Khamzat Chimaev, Health Scare, UFC

Chimaev (13-0 MMA) recently fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision in October of last year at UFC 284.

Prior to UFC 284, UFC CEO Dana White had indicated the winner of Chimaev vs. Usman would take on current middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA). White walked eventually walked back on that statement, announcing it would be Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) who would get the nod to fight for the belt against Strickland at UFC 297.

Initially it was deemed that a torn tendon in ‘Borz’ hand was keeping him out of the cage.

Apparently, that wasn’t all that the undefeated Chimaev was dealing with.

The fighter posted pictures of himself in the hospital, where it was evident he was covered in hives, on oxygen and looking quite swollen in the face. Khamzat Chimaev has since deleted the post which read:

“I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away, I wanted to tell all the fans, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you. I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to training Insha’Allal.”

Khamzat went on to post a new video where he’s looking much healthier and ready to make his return to the Octagon.

“I’m coming back soon. For my belts!”

Khamzat Chimaev had a lengthy layoff in 2020-2021 due to long lasting COVID symptoms and was prepared to retire from MMA.  However, he persevered and returned to defeat Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.

It is not yet known if Khamzat will get a shot at the title following the Strickland vs. Du Plessis bout which takes place at UFC 297 on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Would you like to see ‘Borz’ back in action against the winner of Strickland vs. Du Plessis?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

