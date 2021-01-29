Marvin Vettori puts Jake Paul on blast: ‘F*ck whoever is trying to take shortcuts’

Jake Paul’s recent turn to the boxing scene isn’t the first thing he’s done to piss people off. Add Marvin Vettori to the list of the annoyed.

In wake of the 24-year-old YouTuber and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren coming to a bout agreement, the top UFC middleweight contender let his feelings be known.

This Jake Paul bullshit is so disrespectful to all the real fighters

Fuck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game

Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight

Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 28, 2021

“This Jake Paul bullsh*t is so disrespectful to all the real fighters

F*ck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game

Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight

Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this” Marvin Vettori tweeted on Thursday.

Jake Paul’s claim to fame came during his youth as a popular user on the now-defunct video app known as Vine. The Ohio native then turned his attention to YouTube and other social media platforms alongside his brother, Logan.

Currently 2-0 in his professional boxing career, the younger Paul brother will have his first match with an actual combat sports athlete in April when he meets Askren. In his two outings, Paul knocked out the likes of former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

For the 36-year-old Askren, this will be his first time back in action since suffering a third-round submission loss to Demian Maia in Oct. 2019. “Funky” has since undergone hip replacement surgery in his retirement.

While 2020 was rough for most, Marvin Vettori had a pretty solid year inside the Octagon. By defeating the likes of Karl Roberson and most recently Jack Hermansson, the “Italian Dream” established himself as a top contender in the 185-pound ranks.

Vettori’s entrance into the promotion in 2016 has seen him taste defeat on only two occasions — the most recent coming in a close split decision with the now champion, Israel Adesanya. Since then, the Kings MMA product is 4-0.