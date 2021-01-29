Rory MacDonald open to UFC comeback following million-dollar title run in PFL

Former UFC title challenger and current PFL welterweight Rory MacDonald said he is open to a return to the Octagon in the future.

MacDonald is currently signed to PFL and will participate in the promotion’s upcoming third season on ESPN. Ever the consummate veteran, “The Red King” is of course currently focused on winning the PFL welterweight tournament and taking home the $1 million dollar grand prize. But when a fan asked him during a recent Q&A session if he would ever make a return to the UFC, MacDonald said he would be open to it.

“UFC comeback? Possibly. We’ll see. I plan on doing some of my best fights in PFL in the next couple of years while I’m with them, but you never know what’s going to happen after that,” the 31-year-old MacDonald said.

MacDonald (21-6-1) fought for the UFC from 2010 to 2016. He went 9-4 overall in the Octagon, with notable wins over BJ Penn, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Demian Maia, and Jake Ellenberger. After leaving the UFC, MacDonald joined Bellator as a high-profile free agent and proceeded to win the promotion’s welterweight title. Overall, MacDonald went 3-2-1 in Bellator, with notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, and Neiman Gracie. He last fought in October 2019 when he lost to Lima.

After leaving Bellator, MacDonald signed with PFL and was expected to compete in the promotion’s 2020 season. However, PFL held no events last year so MacDonald has been on the shelf for quite some time. Fortunately for the Canadian, PFL is now ready to go for its third season and MacDonald confirmed his upcoming date. Fully refreshed and training at Sanford MMA, MacDonald is excited to get back into the cage again.

“My upcoming fight is April 29 in, wait, I don’t know where it is yet, but April 29 I believe. That will be will be my first round of the PFL regular season,” MacDonald said, noting Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedov as potential opponents.

Would you like to see Rory MacDonald return to the UFC after he fights in PFL?