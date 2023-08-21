Dana White credits Amanda Lemos for her “toughness” but says she was “completely outclassed” by Zhang Weili at UFC 292

Dana White is crediting Amanda Lemos for her ‘toughness’ but says she was ‘completely outclassed’ by Zhang Weili at UFC 292.

UFC 292 took place this past Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The co-main event featured a strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) and Amanda Lemos (13-3 MMA). The outcome was a unanimous decision victory (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) for ‘Magnum’. The 34 year old also won a $50K bonus of the night for her dominant performance.

At the post-fight press conference Zhang Weili spoke about the fight with Lemos saying:

“The only challenge or opponent to me is myself. What we’re going to do every day is make Zhang Weili better than who I was yesterday. … She’s unbelievably tough. I respect her. There were so many moments in the fight I felt she was almost out, but she got through this.”

UFC President, Dana White, also spoke about Weili’s victory saying:

“We’re working on her next challenger. But she’s the queen, she’s the champ, she’s a beast. She can do whatever she wants.”

Continuing White said:

“It was completely dominant. Lemos is so tough and hits like a man – when she throws punches they have bad intentions. She caught Weili a couple of times and Weili took those. Weili Zhang is a beast.”

“The scores were insane and the strike differential. You can’t win any more dominantly than that, other than a finish.”

Taking to ‘X‘, MMA reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, posted the following:

“White says that Weili Zhang is a “beast”. Credits Lemos’s toughness and the amount of power that she has, but says that she was completely outclassed.”

The UFC boss believes Weili will fight in her home country of China next.

Amanda Lemos, 36, came into the fight with Weili, having won 2 in a row in the Octagon, but will now have to put her latest defeat aside and look to who her next opponent might be.

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree with Dana White that Weili is a ‘beast’? Who would you like to see the strawweight champion fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!