Daniel Cormier reveals which UFC fight he wants to see most in 2024

By Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has named the fight he wants to see most this year.

Daniel Cormier in the cage

The year 2024 is now upon MMA fans. As of now, many, many incredible bouts have already been announced. Already slated for the early part of the year are title bouts such as Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have been announced. While a great fight, it’s not at the top of Daniel Cormier’s must-watch list.

Speaking on his DC and RC podcast earlier this week, the UFC commentator was asked which fight he wanted to see most this year. There, ‘DC’ named the long-awaited heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic as his most wanted. He also named Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as his runner-up pick.

‘Bones’ was originally slated to face the former champion at UFC 295 in November. However, due to injury, the heavyweight champion was forced to pull out. Speaking on his podcast, Daniel Cormier stated that he hopes to see the bout re-booked. This is interesting, given Jon Jones’s recent back-and-forth with interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Daniel Cormier names Jones vs. Miocic as the fight he wants to see most in 2024

“Okay, okay. At number one, I have to see [Jon] Jones and [Stipe] Miocic,” Daniel Cormier stated on a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast when asked which fight he wanted to see most in 2024. “I have to. I have to see those guys fight finally. We’ve been teased with it for so long, they told us we’re going to have to wait for it.”

He continued, “So hey, make it happen. And, I also know it’s going to be a fun fight. When those guys walk to the octagon, because of what they’ve been to the sport, it’s going to really mean a lot to those people in attendance, and the people watching [at home].”

However, Daniel Cormier also stated that he badly wants to see the aforementioned Aspinall fight for the undisputed title this year. He added:

“I think Tom Aspinall needs to get his chance, against the winner of Jones versus Miocic, I think he has to get that opportunity… I need to see Tom Aspinall get his chance man, because he seems to be the next generation of heavyweight.”

As of now, the long-awaited heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has no scheduled fight date. Due to the torn pec that ‘Bones’ suffered last October, he’s expected to be out for eight months at a minimum. Despite talks of Miocic facing Aspinall, Daniel Cormier hopes to see the title bout get re-booked.

What do you make of these comments from ‘DC’? Do you agree with the former champion? What’s the fight you want to see most in 2024?

