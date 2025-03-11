Jamahal Hill previews UFC Kansas City main event against Khalil Rountree: “He’s not ready”

By Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Jamahal Hill is confident ahead of his UFC Kansas City headliner against Khalil Rountree.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree

‘Sweet Dreams’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since his clash against Jiri Prochazka in January. Ending a near yearlong layoff following a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300, Jamahal Hill hoped to get back on the right track. Sadly for the former champion, Prochazka knocked him down several times en route to a third-round stoppage win.

Just two months removed from that knockout loss, Jamahal Hill has booked his UFC return. In April, the former light-heavyweight titleholder will travel to Kansas City to meet the hard-hitting Khalil Rountree. For his part, ‘The War Horse’ is fresh off his war against Alex Pereira in October, where he was handed a fourth-round knockout loss.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Anthony Smith’s podcast, Jamahal Hill discussed his return. There, the former champion was asked to preview his UFC Kansas City headliner against Khalil Rountree. During the interview, Hill stated he has respect for the former title challenger. However, he also believes that he’s simply a better striker than him.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313

Jamahal Hill previews UFC Kansas City main event against Khalil Rountree

Speaking with ‘Lionheart’, Jamahal Hill offered some praise for Khalil Rountree as well. However, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion also believes ‘The War Horse’s’ aggressiveness and fun-fighting style will play directly into a loss in April.

“What I like about the matchup is that he’s a popular name right now.” Jamahal Hill stated on Anthony Smith’s Podcast. “So, a lot of people are big on him. He’s put on some exciting fights, and he’s an exciting fighter. He comes to bang, and my skillset and what I do really really well, are things he’s not ready for. You know, the things I do well, I don’t think he does them as well as I do. I think my game is really, really wide open in this fight.”

He continued, “Yeah [he’s predictable]. He’s explosive, he hits hard, he comes forward, and he believes in his ability to finish. I believe those are all things I’ll be able to turn against him.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you think Jamahal Hill will beat Khalil Rountree in April?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

