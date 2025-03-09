UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Alex Pereira (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at October’s UFC 307 event (see that here). That victory marked ‘Poatan’s’ third defense of the 205lbs title, as he previously defeated Jiri Prochazka (twice) and Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA) will be looking to cash in on his second crack at promotional gold this evening. The Russian standout originally competed for the light heavyweight title back at UFC 282, where his fight with Jan Blachowicz was ultimately ruled a split draw. Ankalaev most recently competed back in October at UFC 308, where he defeated Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision.

Round one of the UFC 313 main event begins and Alex Pereira comes forward and looks to close the distance. He backs the challenger against the fence and lands a low kick. He throws another. Magomed Ankalaev looks for a right over the top, but it misses. ‘Poatan’ with another low kick. He lands another and then slips a counter right from the challenger. Ankalaev with a low kick. And another. Alex Pereira answers with one of his own but then eats another. Magomed Ankalaev with a good shot to the body and then land another low kick. He comes forward with a high kick, but the champ blocks it. Another good outside low kick for the challenger. The champ answers with one of his own. A high kick from ‘Poatan’ partially connects. He throws a low kick and that appeared to hurt the challenger. Magomed Ankalaev with a right over the top. Pereira misses with a straight right. Ankalaev answers with a solid inside low kick. The Russian is applying the pressure now. He lands a kick to the body and then shoots for a takedown. Alex Pereira defends but is now pressed against the cage. ‘Poatan’ switches the position and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 313 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev comes forward quickly. His lead leg has already suffered a lot of damage. He switches his stance to avoid taking any more damage. Alex Pereira continues to chip away with low kicks. He resets but eats a hard front kick to the body from the challenger. More solid kicks from the Russian. He lands a low kick that sends Pereira’s front leg flying. Both men are battered when it comes to their lead leg. Ankalaev with a really nice right hand up the middle. Alex Pereira answers with a pair of low kicks. Magomed Ankalaev with a left hand to the body. ‘Poatan’ with a jab upstairs and then one to the body. He attempts a head kick. Ankalaev blocks it and then lands a clean right up the middle. He connects again. He’s having a really good second round here. Pereira misses with a left hook. Ankalaev with a sneaky right hand. ‘Poatan’ with a low kick and then a crisp jab. Less than a minute remains in the round. Magomed Ankalaev with a good left hand. Alex Pereira with a low kick. A big combination from the challenger. He rocks the champ late but Pereira survives and walks back to his corner.

Round three of the UFC 313 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev is right back to work. He lands a low kick and then a jab. Alex Pereira circles and lands a low kick. Another good body kick from the challenger. His confidence is growing here. Pereira with a good body kick. Ankalaev looks to shoot for a takedown, but the champ defends the shot with relative ease. Magomed Ankalaev forces the clinch and lands a knee. He is applying all sorts of pressure now. Alex Pereira lands a right-hand counter to fend off the pressure. An inside low kick also lands for the champ. Magomed Ankalaev continues to press forward. He lands a hard jab. That stumbled ‘Poatan’. The fighters trade jabs. More low kicks from Pereira. The challenger with a high kick that gets blocked to end the third.

Championship Rounds 🏆 #UFC313 How are you scoring Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev?! pic.twitter.com/QWlLrJBM3N — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 9, 2025

Round four of the UFC 313 headliner begins and Magomed Ankalaev comes forward and forces the clinch. He lands some good knees and presses Alex Pereira against the cage. The challenger drops for a takedown, but once again the champ’s takedown defense holds up. Alex Pereira breaks free for a second, but Ankalaev quickly forces the clinch and pushes ‘Poatan’ back against the cage. Good body work and uppercuts from the Russian. He drops for a single leg, but once again Pereira defends. The crowd is not happy, but Ankalaev is doing some solid work in there. The referee steps in and forces the break. Magomed Ankalaev with a nice 1-2. Alex Pereira answers with a low kick. Ankalaev with a right hand and then a nice kick to the body. He once again forces the clinch and the crowd boos. More dirty boxing from the challenger. He is clearly winning this round. A knee to the body and then another. Ankalaev with an uppercut. Pereira throws his opponent to the ground. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 313 headliner begins and many fans and pundits have it scored 2-2 headed into the final 5 minutes. Magomed Ankalaev with a nice right hand over the top. Alex Pereira finally comes forward with some pressure. A good jab to the body keeps him at bay. ‘Poatan’ with a low kick. And another. Ankalaev goes to the body with a left. He just misses with a right over the top. Pereira with a big head kick. The challenger is on the retreat. Alex with a low kick. He needs to press here. Ankalaev with a low kick. 2 minutes remain in the fight. A big jab connects for the champ. He partially lands another high kick. Ankalaev shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but press the champ against the cage. He moves to the back and lands a knee to the thigh. Under a minute left now. Magomed Ankalaev continues to work for the takedown. Alex Pereira isn’t allowing it to happen. The challenger with some solid knees to the thigh. The horn sounds to end the highly competitive contest.

Official UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his victory over Pereira this evening in Las Vegas?