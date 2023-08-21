Mackenzie Dern set to return against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295
Mackenzie Dern will make her return to the Octagon when she takes on Jessica Andrade at UFC 295, the promotion has announced.
Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mackenzie Dern has established herself as a fan favorite. In addition to her exceptional ground game, she’s also worked incredibly hard to improve her striking – as we’ve seen across her last few bouts. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always led her down the path of victory, with the 30-year-old going 2-2 in her last four appearances.
RELATED: MACKENZIE DERN DETAILS HOW SHE UTILIZED HER PERSONAL STRUGGLES AS MOTIVATION IN WIN OVER ANGELA HILL: “I WAS UNLEASHING ANGER”
With that being said, she did manage to earn a nice win over Angela Hill in her last outing back in May. Now, we know that she’ll be back in the cage this November as the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden.
Mackenzie Dern will fight former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295 per the @ufc broadcast 🔥 #UFC295
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 20, 2023
Jessica Andrade will fight Mackenzie Dern at #UFC295 on November 11th. #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 #UFCNY pic.twitter.com/AOkJkhRJOF
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) August 21, 2023
Dern set to battle Andrade
As confirmed by the UFC over the weekend, Mackenzie Dern will face one of her toughest tests yet in New York City when she meets Jessica Andrade. As we know, Andrade is a veteran in mixed martial arts, and she’s also a former strawweight champion.
In equal measure, though, she’s also lost three fights on the bounce. She was finished on all three occasions, leaving many to wonder what her future holds at the elite level.
This is really a crossroads moment for both women and we don’t say that lightly. A defeat here, for either, could send them down the path of needing to win their last bout in order to save their place in the company.
That might sound extreme, but you just never know.
Do you like this match-up? What are your early thoughts on who you believe will pick up the win – Mackenzie Dern or Jessica Andrade? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern UFC