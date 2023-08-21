Mackenzie Dern set to return against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295

Mackenzie Dern will make her return to the Octagon when she takes on Jessica Andrade at UFC 295, the promotion has announced.

Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mackenzie Dern has established herself as a fan favorite. In addition to her exceptional ground game, she’s also worked incredibly hard to improve her striking – as we’ve seen across her last few bouts. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always led her down the path of victory, with the 30-year-old going 2-2 in her last four appearances.

With that being said, she did manage to earn a nice win over Angela Hill in her last outing back in May. Now, we know that she’ll be back in the cage this November as the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden.