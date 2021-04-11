Ryan Bader issues statement after smashing Lyoto Machida at Bellator 256

Bellator light heavyweight contender Ryan Bader issued a statement after smashing Lyoto Machida in the main event of Bellator 256.

Bader is part of the eight-man Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix bracket. In the first fight in the tournament quarterfinals, Bader took on Machida in the Bellator 256 headliner. It was a rematch of the pair’s first fight back at UFC on FOX 4: Shogun vs. Vera in August 2012, a fight that Machida won via KO. This time around, however, the fight was completely dominant for his opponent as Bader won a clear unanimous decision. Though Machida did well in the first round with his striking and won that round on the judges’ scorecards, he was outwrestled the rest of the way as he lost four rounds to one.

Following his win over Machida, Bader took to social media to issue a statement following his latest victory in the Bellator cage, one that sends him to the tournament semifinals.

Headed back home. Executed the game plan. Let him do his thing first round, get him backing up with pressure and heavy hands and slowly start to drown him. Thanks to my team & everyone involved @jairlourencokimura @cbdollaway @jasonkamens @cgruler @dancelixon – Also big thanks to the karate crew that helped me this camp. @hirokarate @richardmonassa @prof_drausiovalentimjunior @jimbo_slices_ @harderkyle

Bader will next take on the winner of the Bellator 257 quarterfinal bout between Corey Anderson and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Anderson is a big name due to his UFC experience, but don’t sleep on Yagshimuradov, who was the champion in ACA before joining Bellator. On the other side of the bracket, Anthony Johnson takes on Yoel Romero and in the other quarterfinal fight, Bellator champion Vadim Nemkov takes on Phil Davis.

Do you think Ryan Bader can run the table and win the Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix?