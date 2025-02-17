REPORT | Anthony Smith set to face unranked light-heavyweight in retirement bout at UFC Kansas City

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith is now set for his retirement fight.

‘Lionheart’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 in December. Sadly for Anthony Smith, he entered the bout with a heavy heart. Just weeks before the fight, his longtime coach, Scott Morton, suddenly passed away. While Smith debated pulling out of the bout, he continued with it.

Sadly, the former UFC title challenger was dominated by ‘The Devastator’ in December. Anthony Smith wound up suffering a second-round stoppage loss, and seemingly announced his retirement afterward. While the 36-year-old did reserve the right to change his mind, ‘Lionheart’ stated that it’s hard to see himself fighting without Morton by his side.

However, after some time, Anthony Smith decided to have one more fight. As first reported by MMA Fighting, the longtime UFC light-heavyweight contender will face Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City in April. As of now, this bout, nor the Kansas City card in general, has been formally announced by the promotion.

RELATED: DOMINICK CRUZ REVEALS T.J. DILLASHAW REACHED OUT TO OFFER SUPPORT FOLLOWING CAREER-ENDING INJURY: “I WAS SHOCKED”

Anthony Smith targeted to face Zhang Mingyang in final fight at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/g0b27m3hM3 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 17, 2025

REPORT | Anthony Smith targeted to face Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City in April

Nonetheless, Zhang Mingyang is likely not the name many expected Anthony Smith to face in his final bout. ‘Mountain Tiger’ is currently unranked, but will enter UFC Kansas City riding an 11-fight winning streak, last scoring a knockout win over Ozzy Diaz in November. Now, he’ll get the chance to hand ‘Lionheart’ a loss in his final bout.

However, Anthony Smith is coming prepared for his final walk to the cage. Speaking on his podcast earlier this month, the 36-year-old opened up on his decision to take one final fight. According to Smith, the decision was made at the bottom of the ocean.

“While I was in Puerto Rico, I was diving.” Smith stated. “… 70 feet underwater, looking at this incredible scenery around me. A little bit, I’m able to like, let in something small. ‘Okay b*tch, you’re down here. What are you going to do?’. That’s when I decided what I’m going to do, while I was diving. It was the only time I was able to shut the entire world out… My first thought was ‘I can’t go out like that’. Crying in my walkout and then getting in the octagon and I’m bawling. Can’t even look at my kids because I’m so upset, letting a guy punch me in the face because I want to feel something over than grief. You can’t retire like that.”

What do you make of this UFC fight news? Who do you have winning in Kansas City? Anthony Smith or Zhang Mingyang?