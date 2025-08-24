Luke Rockhold explains why he isn’t interested in MMA return prior to boxing match against Darren Till

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Luke Rockhold isn’t thinking about a return to MMA competition, but could that change?

Luke Rockhold boxing MMA gym

Rockhold has had some ventures in combat sports post-UFC. He’s dabbled into the world of bare-knuckle boxing and Karate Combat with mixed success. Now, he will enter the boxing ring to take on a fellow ex-UFC star in Darren Till for Misfits Boxing 22.

Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com spoke to Rockhold ahead of his journey into the sweet science. The former UFC Middleweight Champion explained why a return to MMA isn’t on his radar, but he didn’t shut the door entirely.

“I don’t have to do anything,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “I do well. I’ve got a lot of good investments, I’ve got some money. I’m not rich by any means so it’s get rich or die trying. That’s what life is. That’s what the game is. But I love fighting. We all know what’s on the table. Beat a guy like Darren, you put yourself in the running for the big fights. There’s big, big, fights right here.

“To pass up those big fights [after] winning this, why the f*ck would I go back to MMA? There would have to be a big opportunity and a big reason. There would have to be title implications and there would have to be big money.”

At the age of 40, Rockhold is looking to cash out on big paydays if he’s expected to continue fighting. It explains why he’s taken on more of a freelancer role these days instead of sticking to one promotion. If Rockhold is able to find success against Till on Aug. 30, it could lead to more opportunities in the world of boxing. Of course, Karate Combat could also give him a call to return given his successful promotional debut against Joe Schilling last year.

We’ll see if Rockhold’s latest venture earns him more of the bouts he’s looking for in the future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Luke Rockhold UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction

Daniel Cormier laments one lucrative UFC fight he never got a chance to have

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025
Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Johnny Walker felt timing was off despite UFC Shanghai win: 'I was not very trusting'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Johnny Walker pulled off an upset win at UFC Shanghai, but he feels his performance could’ve been even better.

Aljamain Sterling punches Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Aljamain Sterling explains what made UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega satisfying

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Aljamain Sterling walked out of UFC Shanghai with a win over Brian Ortega, and he says one aspect of the fight makes the victory that much sweeter.

Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson issues statement amid shocking video of son beating down pro wrestler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is aware of his son’s actions during a pro wrestling event, and he has responded to the disturbing footage.

Jack Della Maddalena leaves with UFC title
Tyron Woodley

Jack Della Maddalena would've struggled against past UFC welterweights, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion is skeptical of Jack Della Maddalena finding success in his era.

Aaron Pico holds Lerone Murphy at UFC 319

Aaron Pico receives prudent advice from UFC Shanghai fighter following KO loss to Lerone Murphy

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev and Marc Goddard at UFC 319
Marc Goddard

UFC 319 referee Marc Goddard gets support amid debate involving Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

Marc Goddard was the center of attention at times during the UFC 319 main event thanks to the commentary of Joe Rogan.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Zhang Mingyang questions Alex Pereira's motivation ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang has questioned Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of his upcoming rematch at UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

UFC lightweight provides big update on Ilia Topuria's potential return date

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has provided an update on Ilia Topuria’s potential return to the Octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the upcoming Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320.